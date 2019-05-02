Vegas v. India! Comparing the Drastically Different Ways Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas Got Married

They may both be married men now, but Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas went about it in completely different ways!

In the past year, the Jonas Brothers —who recently announced their upcoming reunion tour —have had their share of romantic moments with their significant others, but all unique from one another.

Unlike Nick and Priyanka Chopra‘s lavish wedding ceremonies (yes, plural!), Joe and Sophie Turner tied the knot at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel just hours after attending the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday evening.

The ceremony, which was documented on Diplo’s Instagram live feed, was officiated by an Elvis impersonator. According to online records, the couple applied for a marriage license earlier in the day in Clark County, Nevada.

A source exclusively told PEOPLE the singer, 29, and the Game of Thrones actress, 23, wed in the U.S. so that their marriage is legitimate when they say “I do” at a bigger ceremony in France.

“They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe,” the source said.

Instead of going the traditional route when it came to a wedding gown, Turner wore a flowing silk Bevza jumpsuit featuring wide leg pants and a low-cut top.

And to go with the theme of a “quickie wedding,” the duo sealed the deal with ring pops — because why not?

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in March, Joe poked fun at both of his brothers’ weddings.

When host James Corden asked Joe if he had picked up any tips from either of his brothers’ weddings, Joe joked, “Mostly things not to do.”

“They were both absolutely beautiful,” Joe said, adding cheekily, “all 18 of Nick’s was amazing.”

“Kevin had a snowstorm during his wedding, which was fantastic,” Joe continued, “so maybe don’t get married in December. And then for Nick, there was quite a few, but I would say stick to one. One and done!”

Nick tied the knot with his wife Chopra in December after a July engagement that followed two months of dating.

Though the pair officially only had two weddings — one western Christian wedding and one Hindu wedding — the weddings kicked off weeks of parties, receptions and ceremonies in India and in the United States to celebrate the couple’s nuptials.

In February, Chopra, 36, joked on The Late Late Show that she had “32” wedding ceremonies, before insisting the occasion was “conservative” compared to other Indian celebrations.

“[We had] two weddings,” she said. “One western Christian wedding and one Hindu wedding for our religions. Otherwise, we had pre-rituals. Indian pre-rituals can go on for like five days. Mine was just two. I was conservative!”