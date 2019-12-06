Joe Jonas Teases Brother Nick with a New Rendition of Ex Taylor Swift’s 'Lover'

Joe Jonas is playing it “Cool” despite having his ex Taylor Swift‘s song “Lover” stuck in his head.

In a since-expired Instagram Story Wednesday, the boyband singer, 30, changed up the lyrics to the chorus of Swift’s hit song, using his brother, Nick, as his muse.

In the video, the two brothers are seen on a plane when Joe starts to film Nick scrolling through his phone.

As the “Cake by the Ocean” crooner zooms in on his brother, 27, he begins to sing, “My, my, my…brother,” playing off of the real lyrics that use the word “lover.”

Many viewers took notice of Joe’s playfulness toward Swift’s song as the two have shared a storied relationship.

“We love how supportive he is omg we stan,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Another comment read, “We love a supportive and unproblematic ex because everyone grows up and (some) evolve.”

In 2008, Swift, 29, famously called out the Jonas brother for dumping her in a 25-second phone call during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show while promoting her album Fearless.

The album featured a track called “Forever & Always,” about the bitter end of a relationship, and Swift didn’t shy away from explaining the song’s inspiration.

“There’s one [song] that’s about [Jonas], but that guy’s not in my life anymore unfortunately,” she told the TV host while on the show over a decade ago. “You know what, it’s like, when I find that person that is right for me, and he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18…. I looked at the call log, it was like 27 seconds. That’s got to be a record!”

In May, however, Swift admitted she regretted her decision to slam Joe on national television.

“When I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” she told DeGeneres in a round of “Burning Questions.” “That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy … just teenage stuff there.”

The “Sucker” singer later said Swift’s apology felt “nice.”

During an interview on ITV’s Lorraine, Joe recalled her reaction to their split, which occurred after he allegedly dumped her in a brief phone call.

“It’s something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger,” he shared. “At the end of the day, I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on. It feels nice. We’re all friends. It’s all good. We were so young.”

