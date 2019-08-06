Joe Jonas Surprises Students Helping Kids in Kenya Backstage at We Day: ‘It’s Really Incredible’

Joe Jonas is a “Sucker” for kids who enjoy giving back.

In a clip from behind-the-scenes of WE Day (shared exclusively with PEOPLE), the Jonas Brother surprises three fans from Nueva Vista High School who have been raising money to help young people gain access to clean water in Kenya.

“You kind of take for granted access for water when they have to walk seven miles just to get a sip,” says one student.

“We’ve been working toward raising $1,000,” says Jessica Wheeler, a teacher at Nueva Vista. “Our kids are just really excited that they could help an entire group of young people to have access to clean water.”

“She encourages us to make a difference and participate in all these fundraisers and make a difference,” says Natalia Gomez of her teacher.

“What about me?” Jonas, 29, interrupts, surprising the three from behind a blue curtain. “Are you excited to see me at all?”

Image zoom Joe Jonas at WE Day Getty Images

The two students and their teacher then react excitedly before the DNCE frontman hugs and greets each of them.

“I got the opportunity to go to Kenya,” Jonas says. “Like you said, those water walks are no joke. It means so much to someone across the world what you’re doing. Thank you, all three of you, it’s really incredible.”

In 2013, Jonas made a week-long trip to Kenya for a Me to We charity experience. There, he explored history and culture and interacted with the local community while learning some Swahili.

“One of my favorite pieces of this trip is being able to go to the schools and meet these young women and young girls that have such a hunger for education,” he said in a video for We Day in 2013. “The smiles that they have. They’re a new generation of women who are going to change this place.”

The WE Day Special — made possible by title partner The Allstate Foundation, and by presenting partners Walgreens and Microsoft — airs Friday on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.