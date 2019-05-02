The Real Reason Why Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Got Married in Las Vegas: Source

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot Wednesday night in a surprise Las Vegas wedding — but they’ll soon walk down the aisle again.

A source exclusively tells PEOPLE the singer, 29, and the Game of Thrones actress, 23, wed in the U.S. so that their marriage is legitimate when they say “I do” at a bigger ceremony in France.

“They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe,” the source tells PEOPLE.

Reps for Jonas and Turner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The former DNCE frontman previously confirmed that he and Turner are planning a wedding in France.

Per the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in France, “At least one of the parties to be married must have resided in France for at least forty days immediately preceding the marriage. This precludes a wedding in cases where both parties are only visiting for a short stay”; furthermore, “In France a religious ceremony does not constitute a legal marriage.” Because of such residency restrictions, international couples often have a legal wedding before a religious or symbolic ceremony in France.

After performing the new Jonas Brothers single “Sucker” with bandmates Nick, 26, and Kevin, 31, at the Billboard Music Awards, Jonas and Turner headed to Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel. Inside, Dan + Shay sang their hit “Speechless” as Turner walked down the aisle. Nick and Kevin served as Jonas’s groomsmen, and an Elvis impersonator officiated the ceremony as famous pals — including Diplo and Khalid — looked on.

“We can confirm Sophie and Joe were married in Las Vegas last night,” a rep for Turner told PEOPLE on Thursday.