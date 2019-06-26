See All the Stars Who May Turn Up at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Wedding in France

After eloping in Las Vegas in May, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are saying “I do” — again — in a second wedding in France. Keep clicking to see all the stars who may have scored an invite to their big day.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
At the top of the invite list are the Jonas Brothers and their spouses.
If there’s any couple who knows about having multiple weddings, it’s Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple had five wedding receptions.
Priyanka and Nick are already in France for the reception, celebrating alongside Sophie and Joe!
Kevin and Danielle Jonas
Kevin and Danielle Jonas will undoubtedly be front and center as well. Accompanied by babies Alena and Valentina, the oldest Jonas brother will be sure to appear at his brother’s France wedding.
Joe and Sophie are sure to ask these two for marriage advice: Kevin and Danielle have been married for almost 10 years! (The two even had a reality show about their relationship called Married to Jonas.)
Frankie Jonas
Don’t forget about Frankie! The youngest of the Jonas siblings will also be in France for his brother’s big day. His siblings have influenced his own career, after all.
“They’ve been a really big influence on my whole process, helping me through it, being there to say try this, try that,” he said previously.
Frankie was one of Nick’s groomsmen — and we’re guessing he’ll fill that role for Joe as well.
Denise and Kevin Jonas Sr.
Mama and Papa Jonas didn’t make the Las Vegas wedding — but they’ll definitely be at the big reception in France.
“Well, in my mind, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, ‘Look, this is not the most important day.’ There’s an important day, I mean, I’ll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, this is just whoever’s in town,” Joe told SiriusXM’s Hits1.
“They have an amazing restaurant in North Carolina and I think, like, a couple of their staff walked up and were, like, ‘Congratulations! I saw.’ And then they had to find out,” Jonas said about Denise and Kevin Sr. learning about his wedding.
Dr. Phil
Who would’ve thought? Dr. Phil McGraw confirmed to the world when Jophie’s wedding would be after leaving a comment on the bride-to-be’s Instagram.
“Easy now! 1 week to go!” he wrote. “Ha! See you at the wedding!”
Dr. Phil and the Jonas Brothers seem to have a close relationship. The group gave the TV host their first interview after reuniting.
Jordan McGraw
If Dr. Phil is going, his son Jordan McGraw will likely tag along, too.
The 33-year-old is set to be one of the Jonas Brothers’ openers during their Happiness Begins tour alongside Bebe Rexha.
“So much work going into the #happinessbeginstour from everyone!” he tweeted earlier this week. “This is going to be so much fun every night.”
But the McGraw-Jonas friendship doesn’t end there — Nick Jonas and McGraw are golf buddies! The duo went golfing just last weekend.
Maisie Williams
Turner’s Game of Thrones co-star (and BFF) Maisie Williams is more than just invited to the wedding — she’s set to be Turner’s maid of honor for the big night.
“I don’t know why she’s thinking about [what she’s wearing to my wedding]. I’m giving her the bridesmaid dress!” Turner told Entertainment Tonight after she found out Williams would pick her own dress.
“She’s my maid of honor! One of two,” Turner added.
Richard Madden
If we’re keeping it in the GOT family, Richard Madden might appear on Sophie and Joe’s invite list.
The two stars — who play siblings Sansa and Robb Stark — reunited at the Met Gala last month, where they gave each other a warm hug.
Though Madden’s character died on season 3, he told ELLE in April he was still close to the cast.
“It’s weird because they talk about Robb Stark, and I don’t associate myself with it anymore,” he told ELLE. “But then I remember, ‘Oh, that’s me, I played that part.’”
Jack Gleeson
Jack Gleeson’s character King Joffrey was engaged to Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones — so why not invite him to the wedding?
At GOT’s season 8 premiere, Turner shared a silly photo with Gleeson posing as a couple with then-fiancé Jonas giving a confused look.
“WTF, I thought this dude was dead… #KingJoffrey,” Jonas commented on the post.
Kit Harington
Turner was quick to blame her friend Kit Harington for Game of Thrones’ coffee-gate, but if Jon Snow and Sansa Stark are still family, then Harington might head to France to celebrate Jophie’s wedding.
Harington’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE on May 28 that ahead of Thrones‘ May 19 series finale, the actor decided to “utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”
Harington, who is married to Thrones costar Rose Leslie, has since checked out of treatment and was spotted out and about in North London on Monday.
Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco
Wilmer Valderrama is already in Paris for the celebration.
On Sunday, Valderrama and his reported girlfriend Amanda Pacheco were spotted alongside the couple and Nick Jonas days before the wedding.
“We made it. Happy to be here, really excited to take in the week! Where you all at?” the actor said on his Instagram Story.
Sophie's Squad
Turner lived it up with 11 of her closest girlfriends earlier this month for her bachelorette party.
The group of girlfriends — including Maisie Williams — will be sure to make an appearance at the couple’s second wedding.
Diplo
If he does attend, take Diplo’s phone away! The deejay famously live-streamed the couple’s first wedding in Las Vegas.
“I love Diplo,” Jonas told Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast. “But he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally livestreamed with dog face filters.”
But there’s no bad blood: “We just laughed, we loved it,” he later added.
Taylor Swift
Even though Joe Jonas broke up with Taylor Swift on the phone in 2008, the two don’t have any “Bad Blood” anymore — so maybe the “Forever and Always” singer will make it on the invite list!
Swift went on The Ellen Show and apologized for calling out Joe for breaking up with her when she was younger.
“We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there,” Swift told Ellen DeGeneres.
DNCE
Since the Jonas Brothers’ return, Joe’s band DNCE has been put on hold. But DNCE’s members — Jack Lawless, Cole Whittle and JinJoo Lee — are still close friends with the group’s lead singer.
Lee posted a photo of herself in front of the Eiffel Tower Wednesday and Whittle shared a shot of the Paris building on his Instragram Story, so it’s safe to say the two are in France for the wedding.
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars is said to be bringing some 24K Magic to France! Showbiz411 reported that the “Please Me” singer will be performing at the wedding.
Mars has been a huge inspiration for the JoBros.
“There are artists like Bruno Mars and a couple others that are really using a lot of instruments in their live music that they incorporate with the album,” Kevin told Parade.com in 2013.