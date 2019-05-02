Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Surprise Vegas Wedding: Everything They've Said About Marriage

On Wednesday night following the Billboard Music Awards, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shocked fans by tying the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding.

The ceremony, which was documented on Diplo’s Instagram live feed, was officiated by an Elvis impersonator at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to online records, the couple applied for a marriage license earlier in the day in Clark County, Nevada.

“We can confirm Sophie and Joe were married in Las Vegas last night,” a rep for Turner told PEOPLE.

The couple first started dating in November 2016 after Jonas slid into Turner’s Instagram direct messages following suggestions from mutual friends that they should meet.

By December of that same year, a source told PEOPLE that they were “dating exclusively” and Jonas was “willing to settle down for her” after having played the field. After nearly a year of dating, he took that next step, proposing to Turner in October 2017.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Todd Williamson/NBC

Though the stars married in a small Vegas wedding, they’ve spoken about planning a bigger ceremony ever since their engagement. It is not clear if that wedding will now go ahead in light of the Vegas nuptials.

In March, Jonas revealed that he and Turner were planning to get married later this year.

“We’re going to have a summer wedding, which I’m looking forward to,” he said on The Late Late Show with James Corden. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The singer also joked that the wedding would have both a football game and a rugby game.

“So her whole family doesn’t like football, they like rugby,” Jonas lamented. “So now I have to figure that out and we’re gonna have a flag rugby game at the wedding and a flag football game. So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I’ll be proud.”

However, later in March, Turner told Harper’s Bazaar that they wanted an “intimate” wedding.

“We’re trying to keep it [the wedding] as low-key as possible so it’s more of an intimate thing,” she said.

Turner has also previously said that her Game of Thrones costar and best friend Maisie Williams would be her maid of honor. (It’s unclear if Williams was in attendance at the Vegas wedding.)

“I’m giving her the bridesmaid dress!” Turner said in April, referring to Williams. “She’s my maid of honor! One of two.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In an April appearance on the Zach Sang Show, Jonas appeared to reveal that the summer wedding would take place in France.

“I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary,” he joked.

Jonas then added of their wedding: “We got most of it figured out already. There’s parts of it that I think just naturally are stressful, but you just have to allow yourself to enjoy the fact that you’re doing this. It’s not really about all the little minor details, it’s going to be great and things are gonna go wrong, but I enjoy planning stuff.”

RELATED: Joe Jonas Reveals the One Thing That’s Necessary for His Wedding to Sophie Turner in France

In an April 2018 interview with Marie Claire, Turner shared that, even though she was excited to marry Jonas, she was more proud of her career.

“There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you,” she said. “But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life.”

“There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person,” she admitted. “But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”

Though she’s only 23, Turner has been adamant that she’s ready to get married.

“I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life,” she told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know.”

RELATED: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Married in Surprise Vegas Ceremony After Billboard Music Awards

Meanwhile, Jonas has openly gushed about how much he enjoyed his brother Nick Jonas‘ wedding to Priyanka Chopra, which took place in late 2018.

“It’s hard to describe how magical it was,” Jonas told PEOPLE at the time. “People that were a part of the wedding — we just look at each other and we’re kind of in awe, like ‘How do we even explain what we just experienced?!’”

“Of course I think about [planning] my own wedding, but I was so focused on Nick and Priyanka and celebrating them, it was hard to think about anything else,” he added. “It was very much a fairy tale. If I could relive it again, I would love that.”