Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Share Sweet Moment at Louis Vuitton Show

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are taking their love to the runway — the airport runway, that is.

The newlyweds made their second public appearance together since tying the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding, Wednesday, at the Louis Vuitton 2020 Cruise Show.

Jonas, 29, and Turner, 23, shared several sweet moments backstage at the event, which took place in the newly renovated TWA Flight Center at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

In one photo, Turner — clad in red leather pants and a patterned black and white top — can be seen subtly sticking her tongue out at the “Sucker” singer, and in another, he smiles as she makes a hilariously concerned face.

The Game of Thrones actress married the Jonas Brothers musician in a Las Vegas chapel after the Billboard Music Awards on May 1.

The couple made their first red carpet appearance as husband and wife Monday at the 2019 Met Gala, where they both wore colorful Louis Vuitton looks.

Turner jokingly revealed her new married name in a video for the fashion house that featured her getting ready for the Met Gala in her hotel room.

“So I know a lot of people have been waiting to find out my new name, my name reveal and so I am really excited to be able to share it with you guys now,” she began, before joking, “My new name is Sophie Vuitton. Sansa Fierce. Louis Turner.”

She also referenced her spontaneous nuptials as she described the night’s theme, camp, in her own words.

“Camp is hard to define. Let me give you an example of camp. I think camp is getting married in Vegas last-minute after the Billboard Music Awards. That would be fun. I’d like to try that,” Turner said. “That’s camp,” she added with a wink.

She and Jonas married at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel with Joe’s brothers and bandmates Nick and Kevin by his side.

Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the wedding, calling it “so fun” and “so Jophie.”

“It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe I think had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got. We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, ‘alright, we’re going to set up this wedding now, we’re going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive, please arrive.’ We had Diplo, Khalid, they were really sweet, they arrived. Diplo Instagram Live-d the whole thing, it was awesome,” Chopra told Access.

That evening, the bride and groom, alongside Chopra and Nick, drove around Sin City in a pink Hummer limo.

“It was so funny! I mean, we were driving around this pink Hummer limo. I was outside the window. It was just epic,” said Chopra. “I had those long hair extensions that I thought was going to fly out of the window. It was that kind of night — a Jophie kind of night.”

The Quantico actress confirmed that the newlyweds will have another “amazing, beautiful wedding” later this year, which Jonas previously said would take place in France.