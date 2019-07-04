Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Share Sweet First Photo of Their Wedding Day — See Her Fairytale Dress!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially “Mr. and Mrs. Jonas” — and the duo has shared the first look inside their romantic French wedding day.

The Jonas Brothers member and the Game of Thrones star posted the same sweet black-and-white photo to their respective Instagram pages on Wednesday, revealing the first official image of the French celebration that took place last weekend.

In the photo, Turner, 23, and Jonas, 29, are shown walking down the aisle together hand in hand, with huge smiles on their faces. Jonas sports a smart dark suit and bowtie, while Turner is the picture of a bride in a gorgeous white wedding gown.

Turner’s dress — which was revealed in all its glory on Instagram by Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections Nicolas Ghesquiere in another photo — features a deep-V neckline and lace long sleeves. She wore her long blonde tresses down, parted in the middle.

In the background of the photo, wedding guests can be seen clapping for the happy newlyweds as flower petals are tossed in the air.

In Ghesquiere’s snap, Turner can be seen in her dress from the back, showing off dainty silver detailing throughout the dress and its train. The star paired the dress with a delicate embellished lace veil.

RELATED: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Married (Again)! Couple Weds in Romantic French Ceremony

The French nuptials marked the couple’s second wedding ceremony, as they first tied the knot in Las Vegas on May 1 after the Billboard Music Awards, where Jonas performed with his brothers Nick and Kevin.

The duo arrived in France a week before their ceremony and spent time exploring Paris and partying with wedding guests as they flew into town.

Image zoom Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Wows in a Pastel Pink Saree at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Second Wedding

Before the wedding, Turner and Jonas sported matching red outfits to their rehearsal dinner, while guests wore all white. In another party before the wedding bash, Turner and Jonas hosted their guests amid record-setting temperatures with a pool party at the Château de Tourreauon Thursday evening.

The newlyweds first announced their engagement in October 2017 with another set of matching Instagram posts.

“Everybody’s very, very happy for them and their family and friends are all thrilled. Everyone loves them together,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He was such a dater before her but their relationship was much different from the start. She was just the one for him.”