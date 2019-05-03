Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Will Get Married Again: 'The Wedding Is Still in Europe,' Says Source

Image zoom Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Todd Williamson/NBC

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will celebrate their love with not one, but two wedding ceremonies.

While the Jonas Brothers singer, 29, and Game of Thrones actress, 23, tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding on Wednesday night, they’ll soon walk down the aisle again during a summer wedding ceremony across the pond, as previously planned.

“The wedding is still in Europe,” a source tells PEOPLE, explaining that the couple had to tie the knot in the States first in order to make their marriage legal.

Jonas first revealed where their wedding would take place during an interview on the Zach Sang Show in April.

“I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary,” Jonas said. “Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen.”

Though no official date for the wedding has been revealed, Jonas told James Cordon on The Late Late Show in March that they plan to have a summer ceremony.

After performing the new Jonas Brothers single “Sucker” with bandmates and brothers Nick, 26, and Kevin, 31, at the Billboard Music Awards, Jonas and Turner headed to Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas. Inside, Dan + Shay sang their hit “Speechless” as Turner walked down the aisle. Nick and Kevin served as Jonas’s groomsmen, and an Elvis impersonator officiated the ceremony as famous pals — including Diplo and Khalid — looked on.

“We can confirm Sophie and Joe were married in Las Vegas last night,” a rep for Turner told PEOPLE on Thursday.

When Jonas and Turner returned to Los Angeles from Vegas via a private jet, a source tells PEOPLE the two spent a “honeymoon night” at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

The couple first started dating in November 2016 after Jonas slid into Turner’s Instagram direct messages after mutual friends mentioned they should meet.

By December of that same year, a source told PEOPLE that they were “dating exclusively” and Jonas was “willing to settle down for her” after having played the field.

After nearly a year of dating, he took that next step, proposing to Turner in October 2017. Now, the pair seem to be in the final stretch of planning their next wedding.

“We got most of it figured out already,” Jonas said during the Zach Sang Show interview. “There’s parts of it that I think just naturally are stressful, but you just have to allow yourself to enjoy the fact that you’re doing this. It’s not really about all the little minor details, it’s going to be great and things are gonna go wrong, but I enjoy planning stuff.”

In an interview for the May 2019 cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK, Turner revealed they plan to make the celebration smaller and personal.

“We’re trying to keep [the wedding] as low-key as possible so it’s more of an intimate thing,” she said.

Turner’s GoT costar and real-life best friend Maisie Williams will serve as her maid of honor.