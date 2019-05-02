From Concert Cuddles to a Vegas Elopement! See Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Whirlwind Romance

It seems like it wasn’t that long ago that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were just single stars in Hollywood — because it wasn’t!

The couple shocked fans Wednesday night after the Billboard Music Awards by eloping in Las Vegas months before their rumored summer wedding in France.

With Diplo live-streaming on Instagram and Elvis officiating, the actress and singer said their “I do’s” and exchanged candy rings in front of an intimate group that included Jonas’s brothers and singer Khalid.

Turner, 23, walked down the aisle at A Little White Wedding Chapel, wearing a white v-neck ensemble and a matching veil while Dan + Shay performed their hit “Speechless” acoustically.

RELATED: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Married in Surprise Vegas Ceremony After Billboard Music Awards

Image zoom Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Diplo Instagram

Image zoom Joe Jonas with Dan + Shay Diplo Instagram

Meanwhile, Joe, 29, and his brothers Nick and Kevin stood at the altar waiting in matching gray suits and served as his groomsmen.

The surprise wedding news comes a year-and-a-half after Jonas and Turner announced their engagement with corresponding Instagram posts in October 2017, each sharing an image showing off Turner’s stunning pear-shaped engagement ring.

“I said yes,” the Game of Thrones star captioned the photo. Meanwhile, the singer wrote, “She said yes.”

The duo first made their status as a couple known when they were spotted getting cozy at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards Kings of Leon concert at the Oude Luxor Theater in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in late 2016.

“They were really close together,” concertgoer Anne Charlotte of Alkmaar, Netherlands, told PEOPLE at the time. “They were kissing. She was all smiley and he looked really sweet.”

After their concert date, the couple spent Halloween together, with Jonas dressed as a dalmatian and the English actress rocking some pink sequined bunny ears in a photo with friends.

And the holiday celebrations didn’t end there. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that they also spent Thanksgiving weekend together after they were spotted together in New York City leaving a local hotel.

“He thinks she’s a cool girl,” said the source. “She’s always been into him, but he’s starting to like her more and more.”

Shortly after, Jonas and Turner attended a pal’s wedding together in Malibu where they took full advantage of the event’s photo booth.

“About last night table 5 madness…,” Jonas’ brother, Nick, captioned an Instagram post of the photos.

“They’re dating exclusively,” a source told PEOPLE that December. “He was playing the field, but he really likes her and is willing to settle down for her.”

At the start of the new year, Turner made her relationship Instagram official when she shared a photo of Jonas donning sunglasses, a backwards hat and holding a cigar while at the stern of a boat on open water.

“Miami Daze,” Turner captioned the shot of her beau.

The cute couple spent an April weekend walking up and down Ventura Blvd. in Los Angeles, not being shy about showing off some PDA. The singer was photographed wrapping his arm around his girlfriend and even planting a smooch on her forehead as she rested her head on his shoulder.

That night, little brother Nick joined the duo for a dinner at Hollywood hotspot Craig’s. Turner linked her arm in her boyfriend’s as they arrived.

The Game of Thrones star spoke with InStyle in May 2017 about her romance with the musician, and shared a key element that makes their high-profile romance work. Although she admittedly likes to “keep things pretty private” in her personal life, she revealed what she found “easy” about dating Jonas.

“I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world,” she told the publication.

“You realize that you’re not going to see each other all the time,” she said, adding: “And you don’t feel like a jerk when you’re like, ‘My publicist says I can’t do this… ‘”

Image zoom Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Splash News Online

After spending time with each other’s families and vacationing around the world, a source close to Jonas confirmed that their romance is no fling.

“Joe is taking this relationship very seriously,” the insider said. “She’s different from other girls he has dated. She’s the female equivalent of him and his family loves her too.” Turner later told the U.K.’s Sunday Times, “I’m happier than I’ve been in a very long time.”

In September 2017, the couple was photographed taking a stroll in New York City with the newest addition to their relationship: an adorable Siberian Husky puppy.

Both dressed casually in workout apparel, Turner cradling the puppy in her arms while Jonas walked beside her with one hand in his pocket.

The Game of Thrones star helped her pup make an Instagram debut, writing, “Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat.”

After Jonas and Turner revealed their engagement, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE the singer’s family couldn’t be more welcoming of their future daughter-in-law. “Everybody’s very, very happy for them and their family and friends are all thrilled. Everyone loves them together,” said the source.

Added the insider: “She’s young but is beyond her years and is crazy, crazy mature. He’s never been like this with a girl. He was such a dater before her but their relationship was much different from the start. She was just the one for him.”

After Nick began dating Priyanka Chopra, the Quantico star and Turner quickly formed a tight bond. The couples vacationed together and were often spotted on double dates.

“It’s kind of the dream where, as close as we are as brothers, that our wives and fiancée are so connected, as well,” Nick previously told Entertainment Tonight. Turner was also on hand to help celebrate Chopra at her bachelorette bash and the women referred to each other as “sisters” for quite some time ahead of Nick and Chopra’s wedding last year.

Image zoom Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Splash News Online

In March, Chopra shared a snapshot of herself with Turner and Kevin Jonas‘s wife Danielle posing together inside a private jet.

“The #Jsisters are finally together!! @daniellejonas @sophiet ❤️😍🎉🙌🏽” Chopra captioned the sweet image, which Turner also shared to her Instagram story, writing, “J sisters comin atcha.”

Earlier this year, Jonas opened up about his must-have on their big day: lots of Coors Light.

“I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary,” Jonas said of planning his upcoming wedding to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner in an interview on the Zach Sang Show. “Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen.”

Turns out, they really just needed Elvis!