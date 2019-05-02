Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner took the plunge in Vegas — and they celebrated by taking a plunge in the jacuzzi!

After tying the knot at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night, the newlyweds went back to their hotel where things got hot and steamy (literally).

TMZ shared a video of Jonas, 29, and Turner, 23, splashing around in their wedding attire. Earlier, Turner had walked down the aisle wearing a silk Bevza jumpsuit and a fingertip-length veil while Jonas wore a gray suit alongside his brothers, Nick and Kevin.

The ceremony, which was documented on Diplo’s Instagram live feed, was officiated by an Elvis impersonator at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel.

According to online records, the couple applied for a marriage license earlier in the day in Clark County, Nevada.

“We can confirm Sophie and Joe were married in Las Vegas last night,” a rep for Turner told PEOPLE.

In addition to Diplo, several stars who had attended the Billboard Music Awards earlier in the evening were also at the ceremony, including Khalid and country duo Dan + Shay.

The Jonas Brothers had performed at the BBMAs, marking their first awards show as a band in a decade. Nick kicked off the set with his hit song “Jealous” before Joe ran up on the stage to join him; the pair then launched into DNCE’s “Cake by the Ocean.”

Image zoom The Jonas Brothers perform at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Then Kevin joined in and the sibling trio performed “Sucker,” their first new track in nearly six years, which they released at the end of February along with a music video starring their leading ladies.