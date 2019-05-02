He put a Ring Pop on it!

Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner eschewed traditional wedding bands for something a bit sweeter during their surprise Las Vegas wedding, flaunting candy rings as they posed for a photo beside an Elvis Presley impersonator and Joe’s brothers Nick and Kevin.

In a snap taken after the couple’s nuptials and obtained by TMZ, the newlyweds are flanked on either side by Elvis impersonator Jesse Grice, who is decked out in a red and gold suit, and the remaining Jo Bros.

The happy couple, both sporting purple-tinted sunglasses, stand in the middle, with Turner, 23, resting her right hand on her husband’s shoulder.

The Game of Thrones actress is also showing off the red Ring Pop she exchanged with Jonas as a wedding band on her left hand.

Joe, meanwhile, can be seen wearing a green Ring Pop, and also appears to be holding the couple’s marriage certificate.

Brothers Nick and Kevin, who served as Joe’s groomsmen, are also featured in the photo, with Nick flashing a smile and a thumbs up.

According to their marriage certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, Jonas, 29, and Turner were married Wednesday by Reverend Jesse Grice with Nick as their witness.

The ceremony at the Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel took place after the Jonas Brothers’ performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

“We can confirm Sophie and Joe were married in Las Vegas last night,” a rep for Turner told PEOPLE.

The surprise nuptials were documented on social media by Diplo, while other famous attendees included singer Khalid and country duo Dan + Shay, who performed their hit “Speechless” as Turner made her way down the aisle in a silk Bevza jumpsuit and fingertip-length veil.

Joe’s groomsmen Nick and Kevin, meanwhile, stood beside their brother in matching gray suits as he waited for his bride at the altar.

The couple held hands and looked into each other’s eyes as they recited their vows, as instructed by the Elvis impersonator.

“I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you, all the days of my life,” they said. “In sickness and in health… forever and ever.”

At one point after their vows, the officiant told Turner she could have her flowers (which had a blue flashing light in them) if she wanted — to which her now brother-in-law Nick sweetly knelt down to hand them to her.

The pair officially became husband and wife after exchanging the Ring Pop wedding bands.

“Fine folks, family… in the power vested in me, it is my pleasure to pronounce you two husband and wife. You may kiss that bride!” the Elvis impersonator said.

Jonas popped the question to Turner in October 2017 after nearly a year of dating.

The former DNCE frontman recently revealed on The Late Late Show with James Corden that he and Turner were going to have a summer wedding.

He later elaborated on their plans during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show, telling the host that they’d be tying the knot in France, “so a lot of Coors Light is necessary.”