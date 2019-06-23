Friends and family of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are beginning to arrive in Paris ahead of the couple’s second wedding.

On Sunday, the couple was spotted out with Jonas’ brother Nick, along with actor Wilmer Valderrama and his reported girlfriend Amanda Pacheco.

“We made it. Happy to be here, really excited to take in the week! Where you all at?” the actor said on his Instagram Story.

During their outing, Turner, 23, wore a plaid blazer over a white T-shirt and shorts while holding hands with Jonas, who opted for a tan jacket, black T-shirt and black jeans. Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, was also seen walking in the French capital on Sunday.

The sightings come after numerous photos of the newlyweds enjoying the City of Love this week.

On Saturday, the Game of Thrones actress and the Happiness Begins hitmaker, 29, were seen walking hand-in-hand. Later in the day, the Jonas Brothers singer rode scooters throughout the city with his pals.

They were also seen together on Thursday outside of the Hôtel Costes after enjoying dinner with friends.

On Saturday, both Jonas and Turner posted the same sweet photo in Paris, which found the lovebirds leaning in to share a kiss with the famed Eiffel Tower in the background.

“🇫🇷 me 😏,” they both captioned the image.

Turner and Jonas had their first wedding in May, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards.

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple intends on having a traditional wedding ceremony in Europe over the summer, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.” They have not yet revealed when they’ll be tying the knot for the second time.

Jonas, who celebrated his bachelor party in Ibiza with friends including brothers Nick and Kevin, first revealed that the couple would be walking down the aisle in France during an April interview on the Zach Sang Show. He had previously told The Late Late Show host James Corden that they planned on having a summer ceremony.

“We’re going to have a summer wedding, which I’m looking forward to,” he said at the time. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

In contrast to their first ceremony, which Diplo ended up live-streaming on social media, Turner told Harper’s Bazaar UK in March that they plan on making this celebration “as low-key as possible.”

“It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever,” she added during a May interview for Net-A-Porter‘s PORTER Edit.

The actress recently celebrated her bachelorette party on a trip to Europe with friends, including her Thrones costar and maid of honor, Maisie Williams.