Newlyweds Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Enjoy Double Date with Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra in NYC

Ahead of their Saturday Night Live musical appearance, Nick and Joe Jonas stepped out with their respective wives, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, for a fun-filled double date in New York City on Friday.

The group went to a showing of the musical Beetlejuice on Broadway, and the couples were each photographed holding hands as they walked through the city.

Chopra, 36, shared a sweet selfie of the four friends as they held up their Playbills and smiled for the camera.

“Double trouble!” she captioned the sweet post. “#beetlejuice was amazing! ❤️🙌🏽 to the cast and crew!!”

The foursome also posed backstage with Beetlejuice stars Alex Brightman and Rob McClure. Chopra and Turner both opted for dresses for the occasion, Chopra wearing a long purple gown while Turner, 23, rocked a white shirt dress.

The Jonas Brothers band members dressed more casually, Joe, 29, opting for a colorful striped shirt, and Nick, 26, wearing a black T-shirt and jeans paired with a blue overcoat.

Earlier this week, the couples stepped out for the 2019 Met Gala on Monday — both posing on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s iconic steps for the first time as a married couple.

Nick and Chopra, who got married in December 2018, walked up the steps hand-in-hand. Chopra wowed in a Dior Haute Couture silver gown with colorful feathered ruffles and a matching cape, while Nick wore a white Dior Men tux.

Meanwhile, Turner and Joe made their red carpet debut as newlyweds after getting married at a Las Vegas chapel following the Billboard Music Awards earlier this month.

For the star-studded, “Camp: Notes on Fashion” themed event, the Dark Phoenix star wore a sequin embellished custom Louis Vuitton two-piece look. The singer coordinated with his wife in a black ensemble that featured multi-colored details.

Earlier this week, Chopra dished on Turner and Joe’s surprise nuptials.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Thursday, the couple’s sister-in-law revealed she had not one, but two major responsibilities at the nuptials, which were documented on Diplo’s Instagram live feed and officiated by an Elvis impersonator at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel.

“I was a bridesmaid and a flower girl,” Chopra revealed. “Double duty!”

And while she couldn’t share too many details about the evening, one thing is for sure: it was a very “Jophie” affair.

“All I say is it’s such a Joe and Sophie thing to do,” said Chopra. “I mean, trust them to pull something like this off. They’re so carefree, so fun, and this is so representative of who they are, you know? It was just so special to be there.”