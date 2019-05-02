Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Married in Surprise Vegas Ceremony After Billboard Music Awards

Congratulations are in order for the new Mr. and Mrs. Jonas!

Following the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday evening — where the Jonas Brothers performed at their first awards show as a band in a decade — Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner kept the celebrations going and got married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony.

The ceremony, which was documented on Diplo’s Instagram live feed, was officiated by an Elvis impersonator (because what Vegas wedding isn’t complete without him?) at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel.

According to online records, the couple applied for a marriage license earlier in the day in Clark County, Nevada.

“We can confirm Sophie and Joe were married in Las Vegas last night,” a rep for Turner told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Diplo Instagram

Image zoom Diplo Instagram

RELATED: Joe Jonas Reveals the One Thing That’s Necessary for His Wedding to Sophie Turner in France

In addition to Diplo, several stars who had attended the Billboard Music Awards earlier in the evening were also at the ceremony, including Khalid.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Turner, 23, walked down the aisle, wearing a silk jumpsuit and a fingertip-length veil, while Dan + Shay performed their hit “Speechless” acoustically.

Meanwhile, Joe, 29, and his brothers Nick and Kevin, who served as his groomsmen, stood side-by-side at the altar waiting for her in matching gray suits.

Image zoom Joe Jonas Diplo Instagram

RELATED: How Joe Jonas Helped Fiancée Sophie Turner Find Herself and Happiness After an ‘Identity Crisis’

During the ceremony, the Elvis impersonator told the couple to hold hands and look into each other’s eyes, before having them recite their vows together.

“I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you, all the days of my life,” they said. “In sickness and in health… forever and ever.”

At one point after their vows, the officiant told Turner she could have her flowers (which had a blue flashing light in them) if she wanted — to which her now brother-in-law Nick sweetly knelt down to hand them to her.

The pair officially became husband and wife after exchanging ring pops as wedding bands. “Fine folks, family… in the power vested in me, it is my pleasure to pronounce you two husband and wife. You may kiss that bride!” the Elvis impersonator said.

Image zoom Diplo Instagram

RELATED: It’s a ‘Yes’! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged

Turner and Joe then immediately embraced in a kiss, eliciting cheers and applause from their guests. After the ceremony, they celebrated by posing on a pink Cadillac in the venue’s famous drive-thru chapel, wearing festive Elvis glasses.

Joe and Turner aren’t the first famous couple to tie the knot in the famed Vegas venue.

With the official ceremony, the pair joins Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow, Michael Jordan, Britney Spears, and Judy Garland, among a number of others.

Image zoom Diplo Instagram

RELATED: Joe Jonas Makes Fun of Brother Nick’s ’18’ Weddings as He Opens Up About His Own Marriage Plans

The couple first started dating in November 2016 after Joe slid into Turner’s Instagram direct messages following suggestions from mutual friends that they should meet.

By December of that same year, a source told PEOPLE that they were “dating exclusively” and Joe was “willing to settle down for her” after having played the field. After nearly a year of dating, he took that next step, proposing to Turner in October 2017.

Recently, Joe opened up about their wedding, revealing during a March 4 visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden that they had decided on a wedding date.

“Well, we’re going to get married this year,” he revealed, to cheers from the audience.

“We’re going to have a summer wedding, which I’m looking forward to,” he added. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Image zoom Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: Joe Jonas Makes Fun of Brother Nick’s ’18’ Weddings as He Opens Up About His Own Marriage Plans

He then elaborated about their upcoming wedding in a recent appearance on the Zach Sang Show, telling the host, “I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary.”

It is not clear if that wedding will now go ahead in light of their Vegas nuptials.

Joe then added of their wedding: “We got most of it figured out already. There’s parts of it that I think just naturally are stressful, but you just have to allow yourself to enjoy the fact that you’re doing this. It’s not really about all the little minor details, it’s going to be great and things are gonna go wrong, but I enjoy planning stuff.”

Image zoom Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Todd Williamson/NBC

In an interview for the May 2019 cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK, Turner also revealed they planned to make the celebration smaller and personal.

“We’re trying to keep it [the wedding] as low-key as possible so it’s more of an intimate thing,” she said, adding that GoT costar and real-life best friend Maisie Williams will serve as her maid of honor.

It is currently unclear whether Williams was in attendance during Wednesday’s surprise ceremony.