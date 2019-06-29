Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Married (Again)! Couple Weds in Romantic French Ceremony

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are married (again)!

The couple, who first wed in Las Vegas on May 1, tied the knot at a chateau in France on Saturday.

The wedding comes after they had a rehearsal dinner for which the newlyweds color-coordinated in red ensembles. Guests included sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, supermodel Ashley Graham and Turner’s best friend and Game of Thrones costar Maisie Williams, who was the maid of honor.

Amid record-breaking temperature highs in France and other parts of Western Europe, they all kept “cool” by the pool alongside family and friends Thursday at their wedding venue, where banners reading, “Sophie and Joe” with their wedding date were draped on the building’s facade.

Turner and Joe have been in France for a week now, exploring Paris as they prepare for their nuptials.

Just a few weeks before walking down the aisle, Turner celebrated her bachelorette party with friends, including maid of honor Maisie Williams, in Europe, reportedly stopping by spots like Spain, Prague, Berlin and the Jonas Brothers concert in London.

Jonas, who recently released the long-awaited Jonas Brothers reunion album Happiness Begins, celebrated his bachelor party in Ibiza in late May — complete with a yacht party, a soccer game and plenty of his pals and brothers Kevin, Nick and Frankie Jonas.

And eight weeks before their French bash, Joe, who wrote the new song “Hesitate” as a love letter to Turner, tied the knot during a surprise Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards. Their sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, who married Nick in India last year, told PEOPLE: “I was a bridesmaid and a flower girl. Double duty!”

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple wanted a traditional wedding ceremony in Europe, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”

The singer, 29, and Game of Thrones actress, 23, were first linked in November 2016, when they were spotted kissing at a Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands. A month later, a source opened up about their budding romance. “They’re dating exclusively,” the source told PEOPLE at the time, presciently adding: “He was playing the field, but he really likes her and is willing to settle down for her.”

In January 2017, the Dark Phoenix star made their relationship Instagram official when she posted a photo of her beau on a joint trip to Miami. And their whirlwind relationship only strengthened throughout the year, as they spent holidays together and spent time getting to know one another’s family.

Turner opened up about their “easy,” low-key bond in the May 2017 issue of InStyle. “I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world,” she told the fashion glossy. “You realize that you’re not going to see each other all the time. And you don’t feel like a jerk when you’re like, ‘My publicist says I can’t do this…'”

In June 2017, a source expanded on why the couple works. “Joe is taking this relationship very seriously,” a Jonas source told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s different from other girls he has dated. She’s the female equivalent of him and his family loves her, too.”

Then, in October 2017, the pair announced their engagement on social media, captioning matching photos of her diamond ring: “I said yes” and “She said yes.”

“Everybody’s very, very happy for them and their family and friends are all thrilled. Everyone loves them together,” a source told PEOPLE following the proposal. “He was such a dater before her but their relationship was much different from the start. She was just the one for him.”

Indeed, in February, Jonas’s father — Kevin Jonas Sr. — opened up to PEOPLE about Turner joining the clan.

“[We] love the way that Joe loves her and the way that she loves him,” Kevin Sr., 52, said at the time. “We’re a blessed family to have her as our future daughter-in-law — and, in our minds, [she’s] already a daughter-in-law! … From the first time we met her, we knew she was a special young lady.”

Next, Joe, Nick and Kevin will embark on a 40-date Happiness Begins tour on Aug. 7 in Miami, Florida. The trek, which will also include special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, will make stops in Atlanta, Boston, New York, Chicago, Dallas and more before wrapping at the legendary Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 20.