Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Share a Sweet Kiss While Cuddling at the U.S. Open

Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner were spotted sharing a sweet kiss on the lips while attending the annual U.S. Open tournament in Queens, New York, together on Friday.

The Game of Thrones star, 22, wore a plunging plaid suit jacket, which she paired with a pair of matching trousers. Keeping things simple, she accessorized her business casual look with two necklaces.

The musician, 29, also opted for a monochromatic ensemble, wearing a black shirt with a pair of matching trousers with a sporty checkered pattern on the side.

Jonas went on to share a short clip of the night’s most anticipated match on his Instagram Story, as Serena Williams took on — and eventually defeated — her sister Venus Williams.

Earlier this month, Turner shared a touching Instagram post in honor of her soon-to-be sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, who is engaged to Joe’s younger brother Nick Jonas.

“First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such [a] beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law,” Turner wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of the engaged couple.

Jonas proposed to Turner in October 2017 after the pair had been dating for a year.

Turner opened up in April about how much she’s enjoying her time with her husband-to-be.

“It’s lovely to be engaged,” the young actress told Marie Claire. “Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever.”

“There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person,” Turner added.

She also shared that even though “there’s this misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you,” she thinks her career is a bigger deal. “I’ve always found that my career is something I work for,” Turner said. “And when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life.”