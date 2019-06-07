Joe Jonas Says Sophie Turner Was Instrumental in Getting the Jonas Brothers to Reunite

Behind every great man is an even greater woman, so is the case for newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

The singer, 29, praised his wife for her support and guiding influence amid the early talks he had with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas about getting their band back together.

“She’s helped me personally,” he told Access about the Dark Phoenix actress, whom he married in May during a surprise Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards.

“I think when we were all having these conversations, the closest people to us are the ones we relied on for their advice and opinion,” Jonas added, referring to his brothers’ wives Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

“[Sophie] never really lived through the years of me doing this with the brothers and she obviously saw a lot of DNCE, so it was really helpful to get her take on it and also her support,” Jonas continued, adding, “I see her amazing relationship she has with her brothers and that’s really encouraging.”

The bond with his brothers was crucial for them to focus on making their new album Happiness Begins and Joe revealed that Turner was by his side the entire time.

“This was an important thing to be able to mend and to have her support meant everything,” he shared.

Although the couple has yet to reveal an exact date for their second wedding ceremony, a source previously told PEOPLE that they’re planning on having a more formal wedding in France this summer.

Jonas, who celebrated his bachelor party last week in Ibiza with friends — including brothers Nick and Kevin — first revealed that the couple would be saying their “I dos” for a second time in France during an April interview on The Zach Sang Show.