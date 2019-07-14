Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Celebrate Honeymoon with Maldives Getaway: 'I Found Happiness'

Image zoom Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Sophie Turner/Instagram; Joe Jonas/Instagram

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are soaking up the sun on their honeymoon in paradise.

The newlyweds shared an intimate glimpse at their romantic, post-wedding getaway to Instagram, and revealed they’ve been spending time at a luxury resort in the Maldives.

“I found happiness #discoversoneva,” Jonas, 29, captioned his post, likely referring to the Jonas Brothers’ new documentary Chasing Happiness and new album Happiness Begins.

The musician first shared a video of him heading down a twisty waterslide into a sparkling blue ocean before sharing a photo of his new wife.

In the photo, Turner, 23, wears a pink bathing suit as she lounges beside the water and rests her head in her hands in a way that shows off both her engagement ring and her new wedding band.

In a third image, the Game of Thrones actress stands with her back to the camera in white shorts and a white top as she gazes out into the ocean.

Turner, meanwhile, shared three photos of Jonas to her own Instagram, captioning the post, “Paradise ☀️🌊✨ such a magical place.”

In the first photo, the “Cake By the Ocean” singer sips a cocktail as he lounges on a net hovering above the water. His bride also captured him riding a bike amid greenery, and wearing sunglasses while eating a plate of food.

Both tagged their locations as Soneva Fushi, a luxury villa in the Maldives that bills itself as a “desert island hideaway” with rooms starting at $10,703 per night.

The Maldives holds a special place in the pair’s hearts, as they vacationed there, on nearby Coco Privé Island, together in February 2018.

The couple married for the second time in late June at a chateau in France before friends and family, including Jonas’s brothers and bandmates Nick and Kevin, and Turner’s Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who served as maid of honor.

They previously tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards on May 1.

Turner and Jonas shared the first peek at their second wedding on Instagram, with both sharing the same black-and-white photo on their respective pages.

The sweet snap – which both captioned “Mr. and Mrs. Jonas” – showed them walking down the aisle hand in hand with huge smiles on their faces.

Meanwhile, their trip to the Maldives comes after they spent time on a yacht in Europe, as revealed by singer Katharine McPhee.

The American Idol alum, also a newlywed after tying the knot with David Foster, jokingly revealed that Turner and Jonas were “just two yachts over” as she celebrated her honeymoon in Italy.

Can’t wait to travel to Cabo tomorrow together! See you at the airport. #tequila — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) July 3, 2019

“To the pack of paps stalking me while I’m in the middle of the ocean in Europe – Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are just two yachts over. Please focus on what truly matters,” she wrote on Twitter.

Turner didn’t seem to mind that her cover was blown, joking back, “Can’t wait to travel to Cabo tomorrow together! See you at the airport. #tequila.”