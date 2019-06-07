Joe Jonas Says He and Sophie Turner Had to Have ‘Legal Marriage’ Ahead of ‘Big’ Second Ceremony

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner may not have said their “I dos” in the most conventional of settings, but the couple had a good reason for choosing to tie the knot in Las Vegas.

“We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one,” the 29-year-old singer told Harper’s Bazaar in a new interview, explaining that the couple had two options to choose between.

“It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version,” he added. “Friends, Elvis and Ring Pops.”

While the Dark Phoenix star, 23, and the Jonas Brothers musician took fans completely by surprise last month when they exchanged their vows immediately following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Turner previously revealed that the decision wasn’t quite as impulsive as many initially believed.

“I think because there are so many annulments and divorces, you can’t just get the license at the chapel now, so it does take a little bit of planning,” she explained in a cover story for the latest issue of Net-A-Porter‘s PORTER Edit.

According to online records, the couple applied for a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, earlier in the day of the ceremony.

Although the couple have yet to reveal an exact date for their second wedding ceremony, a source previously told PEOPLE that they’re planning on having a more formal wedding in France this summer.

Jonas, who celebrated his bachelor party last week in Ibiza with friends — including brothers Nick and Kevin — first revealed that the couple would be saying their “I dos” for a second time in France during an April interview on the Zach Sang Show.

“I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary,” he said. “Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen.”

As for what the couple have planned for the actual ceremony, Turner previously told Harper’s Bazaar UK that they plan on making this celebration “as low-key as possible” — which likely means Diplo, who was responsible for livestreaming their last ceremony, won’t get an invitation.

However, while Jonas has joked that the DJ “ruined” his wedding by making it so public, the couple don’t actually harbor any ill will against the hitmaker.

“We just laughed, we loved it,” Jonas shared earlier this month during an interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Sharing her husband’s outlook on the situation, the Game of Thrones actress has shared that given the choice, she would have kept their marriage under wraps for a while.

“It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny,” she told PORTER Edit, adding that she believes “marriage is a private thing between two people.”

“It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever,” she added.