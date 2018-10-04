Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are enjoying some romantic time together across the pond.

Just one night after the couple made their red carpet debut, Jonas and Turner stepped out for a casual dinner together at the 34 Mayfair Restaurant in London.

For the outing, Jonas, 29, chose a black sweater with a camouflage pocket, matching green pants, and a pair of white and army green sneakers.

Turner, 22, wore a black T-shirt with the word ‘techno’ printed across it which she paired with pinstriped pants and black heels.

Following their dinner outing, the couple headed to The Ritz Casino.

A day earlier, the couple hit the red carpet together for the first time at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.

Jonas and Turner color-coordinated in chic grey and black looks. The DNCE singer wore a grey suit with a black shirt, while the Game of Thrones actress rocked thigh-high black boots, a grey skirt and a black shirt that tied at the waist.

The romance continued inside the event, where Turner posted a cuddly Instagram. In the picture, Jonas put his arm around Turner as she leaned into him affectionately and closed her eyes.

“With my love in Paris,” she captioned the snapshot.

The couple began dating in Nov. 2016, but Jonas didn’t pop the question until a year later in Oct. 2017.

“It’s lovely to be engaged,” the young actress told Marie Claire in April. “Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever.”

“There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person,” Turner added.

She also shared that even though “there’s this misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you,” she thinks her career is a bigger deal.

“I’ve always found that my career is something I work for,” Turner said. “And when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life.”