Joe Jonas Reveals If He'll Make a Cameo in Fiancée Sophie Turner's Final Season of Game of Thrones

Will Joe Jonas make a cameo on Game of Thrones with fiancée Sophie Turner?

The singer, 29, who has been a longtime fan of the HBO hit series, revealed that he will not appear in the final season, though he would’ve loved to be a part of it.

“I would have done it in a heartbeat, but unfortunately, it’s not going to happen,” Jonas told Variety on Tuesday. “That would have been amazing. I would have loved it.”

Turner, 22, has been an original GoT cast member and has portrayed the character Sansa Stark since the show first aired in 2011. But in July, GoT wrapped shooting its eighth and final season.

“I can’t wait for it to come back and I don’t want to know any spoilers,” Jonas said. Sophie won’t tell me and she knows if she told me I would be so heartbroken because I’m such a big fan of the show. I’d be pissed.”

Jonas began dating Turner in November of 2016 when they were spotted together at a concert. Nearly a year later, he proposed to the actress in October 2017, which they announced with matching Instagram posts of her diamond engagement ring.

Since then, the couple has been celebrating their love with multiple tattoos, including one that Jonas presumably got as a nod to Turner’s GoT alter ego.

Earlier this year, he was spotted with a new tattoo of what appeared to be a naked woman that looked similar to Sansa Stark.

Though it’s unclear who the tattoo is depicting, but Turner loved it so much she got a similar tattoo of a similar-looking woman peering over one shoulder on the center of her left upper thigh.

Game of Thrones’ six-episode final season airs in early 2019.