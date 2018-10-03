Sophie Turner Walks First Red Carpet with 'My Love' Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are turning up the heat in the City of Light.

The couple hit the red carpet together for the first time on Tuesday at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.

Jonas, 29, and Turner, 22, color-coordinated in chic grey and black looks. The DNCE singer wore a grey suit with a black shirt, while the Game of Thrones actress rocked thigh-high black boots, a grey skirt and a black shirt that tied at the waist.

The romance continued inside the event, where Turner posted an cuddly Instagram. In the picture, Jonas put his arm around Turner as she leaned into him affectionately and closed her eyes.

“With my love in Paris,” she captioned the snapshot.

Turner was not quite as smitten with her beau on her Instagram Story on Tuesday morning. As Jonas ate an unusual breakfast, Turner bemoaned, “Mango in porridge. That is blasphemy. Revolting. Disgusting. No. No!”

“It’s lovely to be engaged,” Turner told Marie Claire in April. “Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person.”

She added, “But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Hewitt / Splash

Jonas, who started dating Turner in Nov. 2016 and popped the question in Oct. 2017, is not the only member of his family with a budding romance. In July, Nick Jonas, 26, got engaged to Priyanka Chopra, 36.

In August, Turner gushed about welcoming more members to the Jonas crew. She wrote on Instagram, “Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra. I love you both @nickjonas.”

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The foursome bonded on a double date at the U.S. Open in Sept., where Jonas and Turner shared a sweet smooch.

“Priyanka put her head on Nick’s shoulder — they looked so cute,” a source told PEOPLE of the pair, who were joined by her mother Madhu.