Countdown to Wedding! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Explore Paris with Pals Ahead of Their Big Day

Paris is for lovers, so Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stopped in the city for a few days before their upcoming wedding ceremony in France
By Justin Curto
June 25, 2019 05:37 PM

1 of 11

PDA in Paris

Sophie Turner/Instagram

The couple posted the same sweet photo to their Instagram accounts on Saturday. The previous night, they enjoyed dinner at Hôtel Costes with friends.

2 of 11

Let's Ride!

ABACAPRESS.COM/Splash

Jonas enjoyed the city’s electric scooters with some friends in addition to walking the streets of Paris with Turner. That same afternoon, they tossed a frisbee at the Tuileries Garden by the Louvre.

3 of 11

Sweet Stroll

AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

The couple shopped along Avenue Montaigne after having dinner at the nearby L’Avenue on Saturday.

4 of 11

Brotherly Love

AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Joe’s brother, Nick Jonas joined the couple in the city on Sunday.

5 of 11

Double Date!

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Their friend Wilmer Valderrama was also spotted with the couple along with his rumored new girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on Sunday.

6 of 11

Shop 'til They Drop

AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

The group again had dinner at L’Avenue and returned to Avenue Montaigne for more shopping.

7 of 11

Newlywed Bliss

Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick also posted a photo of him and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a boat on the Seine River on Monday, with Nick holding a cigar as he cuddled his wife.

8 of 11

Boat Buddies

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The group of friends, including Joe, Nick, Turner and Chopra Jonas, took a lunchtime boat ride on the Seine on Monday.

9 of 11

From Day...

AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

The couple walked along the river after their afternoon Seine cruise.

10 of 11

...to Night!

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The soon-to-be newlyweds dined at Ralph’s, the restaurant at the Ralph Lauren boutique in the dining-and-shopping district of Saint-Germain-de-Prés. They then visited the Le Crazy Horse cabaret afterward and had drinks at Cafe de l’Alma.

