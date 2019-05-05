Newlyweds in the Big Apple! Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Enjoy N.Y.C. After Surprise Vegas Wedding

Just days after tying the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding, newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stepped out for a walk in New York City on Sunday.

Braving the weather, the couple shared an umbrella together to stay dry from the rain.

Jonas, 29, dressed in an orange jacket, white T-shirt and navy pants while the Game of Thrones star, 23, chose a matching pink shirt and sweats with a brown jacket.

A source exclusively told PEOPLE the Jonas Brothers singer and the actress first wed in the U.S. so that their marriage would be legitimate when they say “I do” at a bigger ceremony in France.

“They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe,” the source told PEOPLE.

According to the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in France, “At least one of the parties to be married must have resided in France for at least forty days immediately preceding the marriage. This precludes a wedding in cases where both parties are only visiting for a short stay”; furthermore, “In France, a religious ceremony does not constitute a legal marriage.”

Because of these residency restrictions, international couples will often have a legal wedding before a religious or symbolic ceremony in France.

Jonas and Turner got married in front of a handful of friends and family members following the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, Turner’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

The setting was Las Vegas’s Little White Wedding Chapel win an Elvis impersonator as their officiant. After the ceremony, during which Joe’s brothers and bandmates Kevin and Nick served as groomsmen, the couple posed on a pink Cadillac in the venue’s famous “Tunnel of Love” drive through. (And according to online records, the couple applied for a marriage license earlier that same day in Clark County, Nevada.)

Then the day after, an insider told PEOPLE the newlyweds spent a “honeymoon night” at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, where Turner was spotted wearing a white “Just Married” sash over a white hoodie.