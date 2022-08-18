Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Celebrated His 33rd Birthday at a Hip Restaurant Hidden in a Gas Station

The couple, who recently welcomed a second daughter, had Joe Jonas's birthday dinner at El Carajo in Miami

Published on August 18, 2022 01:38 PM

Joe Jonas celebrated his 33rd birthday in style thanks to wife Sophie Turner and a hip Miami restaurant tucked inside a gas station.

The Jonas Brothers musician marked his special day on Monday at El Carajo in Miami, a Spanish restaurant and wine shop that features a working gas station out front.

Jonas showed off the space in a TikTok video, during which he walked viewers through the front gas station area and into the restaurant's spacious interior while "Despechá" by Rosalía played in the background.

"Pretty cool restaurant for the birthday night. Check this out — first of all, beautiful sunset," he said, showing off a colorful sky. "This is a gas station, as you can see. We're gonna enter through here and the restaurant's actually through a gas station. Here's the gas station and then you start to see some wines... And then the restaurant is in here. How cool is that?"

The "Leave Before You Love Me" singer gave credit to Turner, 26, for picking the spot, as he captioned his video: "Wifie with the BDay dinner win 🏆"

The restaurant was certainly welcoming to the DNCE musician, as they reshared his video on Instagram, writing: "Happy birthday @joejonas!!! ♥️ thank you for spending it with us! El Carajo fam, join us in wishing him a very happy bday!"

Jonas and Turner recently moved their family (which includes 2-year-old daughter Willa and a baby girl born in July) to Miami, and the star opened up to PEOPLE last week about the decision.

Jonas Brothers Rollout
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Arturo Holmes/Getty

"We went to come visit and we just loved it. I saw a whole different side of Miami that I've never experienced — really quiet areas, and the food's amazing. I feel like it's the best-kept secret," he said. "It's really great. I'm enjoying [Miami] and I've become pretty good friends with people down here, and it's not far from Europe and it's not far from New York. My parents live in North Carolina, so they're a lot closer."

Meanwhile, the singer's loved ones marked his birthday with celebratory messages, including Turner, who shared a photo of the pair in a sweet embrace.

"Happy birthday my love," The Staircase actress wrote on her Instagram Story with the snapshot.Jonas previously enjoyed some birthday booze with his fellow Jonas Brothers Nick and Kevin and friends as he celebrated, sharing a hilarious video checking in with them throughout the night as they continued to get more intoxicated. "A few Birthday drinks were had," he wrote in the caption.

