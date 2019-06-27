Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are closing in on their second round of saying “I do.”

On Thursday, the Game of Thrones star and the “Cool” singer arrived at what appears to be their wedding accommodations: the Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.

The couple were all smiles upon arrival as they were greeted by a wide variety of friends and handed glasses of a refreshing drink. Banners reading “Sophie and Joe” and their wedding date were draped from facade of the building.

Turner, 23, was spotted giving a loving hug to an unidentified woman, while holding a CELINE bag and wearing a light-colored shirt emblazoned with the words, “We Should All Be Feminists.”

Jonas, 29, was decked out in all black with white shoes and sunglasses as he mingled with the greeters.

Château de Tourreau, according to Trip Advisor, is one of the most exquisite private estates in Provence, and is available for booking at approx. $4,656 a night.

The Château stretches across 17 acres of land, filled with wide gardens, orchards, streams, and a 25 x 10 meter mirror pool. The home can sleep 29 guests, with 16 bathrooms and 16 bedrooms.

Turner and Jonas have been in France for a week now, exploring Paris as they prepare for their nuptials. Last Thursday, the superstar couple were spotted outside the Hôtel Costes after dinner out with friends.

Then over the weekend, both Turner and Jonas posted the same sweet selfie of themselves about to share a kiss on a bridge over the Seine River, in front of the Eiffel Tower.

While fans of the pair have known for months that they were planning a wedding in France, none other than Dr. Phil McGraw revealed that the actual date of the ceremony is getting very close.

“Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!” the talk show host commented on Turner’s post of the Eiffel Tower picture. His comment was captured by the account Comments by Celebs, prompting fans to wonder how McGraw, 68, knows Turner and Jonas — and to note the humor in who ended up revealing plans for the wedding.

The ceremony in France will mark the second wedding for Jonas and Turner, who wed in Las Vegas in May after the Billboard Music Awards — footage of that ceremony, which was complete with an Elvis impersonator, was shared by Diplo.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the two were planning a more traditional ceremony in Europe for this summer, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”