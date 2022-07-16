Joe Jonas Shares a Sweet Video Montage of Life with Wife Sophie Turner After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed that Jonas and Turner welcomed their second daughter

Joe Jonas is reflecting on his life with wife Sophie Turner.

One day after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the singer and actress welcomed their second baby together, Jonas shared a sweet tribute video on social media honoring their relationship.

Touching footage includes clips from the beginning of their relationship, photos from their wedding day and a snap of Turner's baby bump.

"Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," reps for the stars told PEOPLE on Thursday. (They are also parents to daughter Willa, who turns 2 later this month.)

The Game of Thrones actress, 26, confirmed that she and her husband, 32, were expecting their second child together in an interview with Elle UK published in early May.

"It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation," Turner told the publication. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Meanwhile, speaking to PEOPLE with brothers Nick and Kevin for a recent cover story, Jonas said of his growing family: "You really don't know what to expect. I think [I'm] maybe a little less nervous [this time], but I'm just excited."

He later added, "It's been amazing to be a dad and to learn every day more about myself and what that's like. [We're] living in a new city, and it's a very exciting time. I'm very much looking forward to the future on all things."

In the last decade, Joe watched big brother Kevin, 34, welcome two daughters, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, and be a present father while juggling his career in the industry.