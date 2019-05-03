Joe Jonas Shares First Photo of New Wife Sophie Turner Hours After Pair Get Hitched in Las Vegas

Joe Jonas has nothing but adoration for his bride!

Hours after tying the knot with Sophie Turner in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on Wednesday evening, the singer, 29, shared two stunning photos of his new wife to Instagram.

In the shots, which were taken by Cynthia Parkhurst, Turner, 23, stands with her back against a patterned tile wall and holds a red telephone to her ear. The Game of Thrones actress looks off into the distance in the first shot, while the second one features her staring directly at the camera.

Though the post was shared on Thursday, the images appear to have been taken on Wednesday night, as Turner is wearing the same floral-metallic Louis Vuitton jumpsuit that she wore to the Billboard Music Awards.

Bragging about his new wife’s appearance, Jonas adorably captioned the photos, “Hot Damnnnnnnn 🔥”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Todd Williamson/NBC

Jonas and Turner tied the knot at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel just hours after attending the BBMAs on Wednesday evening, where he had performed a medley of hits with his brothers and she presented an award with Dark Phoenix costar Tye Sheridan.

A rep for Turner later confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying “We can confirm Sophie and Joe were married in Las Vegas last night.”

According to online records, the couple applied for a marriage license earlier that same day in Clark County, Nevada.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The surprise nuptials — officiated by an Elvis impersonator — were documented on social media by Diplo, while other famous attendees included singer Khalid and country duo Dan + Shay, who performed their hit “Speechless” as Turner made her way down the aisle.

The pair officially became husband and wife after exchanging the Ring Pop wedding bands and according to their marriage certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, Turner now plans on changing her last name to Jonas.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

A source told PEOPLE on Thursday that the pair wed in the U.S. so that their marriage is legitimate when they say “I do” during a bigger ceremony in France.

“They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe,” the source said.

The former DNCE frontman previously confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Turner are planning a wedding in France.

No official date for the French wedding reception has been revealed, but Jonas recently told James Cordon on The Late Late Show that they plan to have a summer wedding.

The couple first started dating in November 2016 after the singer slid into Turner’s Instagram direct messages after mutual friends mentioned they should meet. Jonas popped the question to the actress in October 2017 after nearly a year of dating.