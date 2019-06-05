Joe Jonas Says Ex Taylor Swift's Apology Felt 'Nice' After She Slammed Him a Decade Ago

Joe Jonas is opening up about that Taylor Swift apology.

Less than a month after Swift, 29, said she regretted slamming the Jonas Brother on national television after their breakup in 2008, the 29-year-old musician said her apology felt “nice.”

During a Wednesday interview on ITV’s Lorraine, Jonas recalled her reaction to their split, which occurred after he allegedly dumped her in a 25-second (or was it 27-second?) phone call.

“It’s something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger,” he shared. “At the end of the day, I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on. It feels nice. We’re all friends. It’s all good. We were so young.”

In May, Swift appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed during a round of “Burning Questions” that she regretted her public reaction to the breakup.

“Probably when I like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” she told host DeGeneres. “That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy … just teenage stuff there.”

Her 2008 dig occurred while she was on the show promoting her album Fearless. The album featured a track called “Forever & Always,” about the bitter end of a relationship, and Swift didn’t shy away from explaining the song’s inspiration.

“There’s one [song] that’s about [Jonas], but that guy’s not in my life anymore unfortunately,” she told DeGeneres at the time.

“You know what, it’s like, when I find that person that is right for me, and he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18,” Swift continued. “I looked at the call log, it was like 27 seconds. That’s got to be a record!”

Swift’s take on the end of their romance made waves at the time, prompting Jonas to address fans’ concerns in a MySpace post.

“For those who have expressed concern over the ’27 second’ phone call, I called to discuss feelings with the other person,” he wrote at the time. “Those feelings were obviously not well received. I did not end the conversation. Someone else did. Phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk.”

Luckily, both stars eventually got their happy ending: Jonas and actress Sophie Turner tied the knot last month, and Swift has been dating actor Joe Alwyn since 2017.