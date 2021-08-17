Joe Jonas Poses in Nude Selfie as He Celebrates 32nd Birthday with Wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas rang in his 32nd birthday in, well, his birthday suit.

On Monday, Jonas gave fans a glimpse of his recent birthday celebrations in a photo slideshow on his Instagram, which included a mirror selfie snapped by wife Sophie Turner that featured the "Sucker" singer in the buff.

The steamy image showed a nude Jonas standing behind Turner, 25, while brushing his teeth. Turner, who appeared to be in the middle of doing her makeup, was seated in front of a vanity as she took the shot.

The couple, who married in 2019 during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony before saying "I do" again later that year in France, were also pictured in another selfie taken from the bar at the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Joe Jonas Credit: Joe Jonas/instagram

As seen in the post, Jonas big day also included a Masters Tournament-themed birthday decorations and a cappuccino-shaped cake.

"Thank you everyone for the b-day love yesterday ❤️ #32 🥳," the musician wrote in the caption.

The intimate celebrations came three weeks after Jonas and Turner rang in their daughter Willa's first birthday. The two welcomed their first child together last year on July 22.

Previously, Turner paid tribute to Jonas for his first Father's Day, calling the former Camp Rock star "the best baby daddy."

"Happy Father's Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there," the Game of Thrones actress wrote on her Instagram in June. "Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin'. Joe you are the best baby daddy, It's my greatest joy to watch."

For her husband's birthday on Sunday, Turner marked the occasion by posting pictures of Jonas wearing a casual, golf-inspired ensemble alongside streamers and golden mylar balloons.

"Birthday boy," she captioned the images.

Other family members to wish Jonas a happy birthday on social media included sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as well as brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas.

"Happy birthday Joe. Wish you love and all the good things in the world!" Chopra Jonas, 39, wrote, while her husband Nick said on his Instagram account: "Happy birthday @joejonas love you man. You deserve all the happiness in the world."