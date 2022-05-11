Jonas Brothers band members Kevin, Joe and Nick were known for rocking their purity rings in the early 2000s

Joe Jonas Pokes Fun at the Attention He and His Brothers Got When They Wore Purity Rings

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers attend the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 on December 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

Joe Jonas is looking back at his younger years with a laugh!

In a clip posted to his TikTok, Joe seemingly addressed the purity rings he and his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas wore when they burst onto the scene in the early 2000s.

Alongside @jurassicah's viral video of a large group asking the camera, "Are you a virgin?," Joe posted a throwback picture of the Jonas Brothers band members and wrote: "Me and my brothers literally doing anything in our teen years."

At the end of the clip, Joe pops up wearing orange sunglasses and shakes his head.

Back in the early aughts, the Jonas Brothers wore the rings as a symbol of their commitment to hold off on having sex. A 2009 episode of South Park, entitled "The Ring," poked fun of the brothers' decision to wear the rings and even featured an animated version of the band.

These days, all three brothers are married with children, and Joe's wife Sophie Turner — who is currently pregnant with the couple's second child — even called out the jewelry during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which aired on Netflix in November 2021.

"No, the rings weren't a good idea," she explained. "Yes, as a gesture they're laughably, toe-curlingly lame."

NEW YORK - MARCH 01: (U.S. TABS OUT) (L-R) Kevin, Nicholas, and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers pose for a photo backstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios March 1, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) Credit: Scott Gries/Getty

In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Nick opened up about his experience as a teen star witnessing the fanfare over the rings.

"It was very tough to digest it in real time, trying to understand what it was going to mean to me, and what I wanted my choices to be, while having the media speaking about a 13-year-old's sex life," Nick said. "I don't know if it would fly in this day and age. Very strange."

Joe also spoke about frustration with the media's portrayal of the rings in a 2019 Amazon documentary on the brothers, Chasing Happiness.

The singer emphasized that as a child in the Christian church, all the kids around him were wearing the rings and he found it "cool."