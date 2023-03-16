Joe Jonas Pokes Fun at Kevin for Nearly Falling Onstage During Jonas Brothers' Broadway Residency

Joe Jonas is showing love for his brother Kevin after he almost took a tumble onstage.

During the second of the Jonas Brothers' five shows at the Marquis Theatre in New York City on Wednesday, Kevin spun in circles while playing guitar — as he's done since the band's early days — before his instrument caught a microphone stand and caused him to trip and nearly fall.

The incident went down while the band was playing "Pushin' Me Away" from the 2008 album A Little Bit Longer, which was performed in full during the concert. Audience members then chanted "Kevin" out of support, and Joe, 33, later jokingly asked his 35-year-old brother to apologize to the mic stand.

On Thursday, Joe took to TikTok and duetted a video of Kevin's near-fall with a selfie video of himself smiling alongside the text, "I love you Kevin Jonas," which was also said in the clip by a digital voice.

Held shortly after the band released its latest single "Wings," the sold-out Broadway residency finds Joe, Kevin and Nick performing one of five albums — 2007's Jonas Brothers, 2008's A Little Bit Longer, 2009's Lines, Vines and Trying Times, 2019's Happiness Begins and the forthcoming The Album — each night from start to finish, as well as other hits.

After Wednesday's concert, each of the brothers shared photos to Instagram. "Thank you for an incredible second night on Broadway. Maybe I should bring the scarf back?" wrote Kevin in his post's caption, referencing his show outfit, which nodded to the band's 2000s style.

"What an unforgettable night! Means the world to see you all singing these songs with us 15 years later," said Nick, 30.

The Jonas Brothers recently announced their sixth official studio record, The Album, which is set for a May 12 release.