Joe Jonas Pokes Fun at Kevin for Nearly Falling Onstage During Jonas Brothers' Broadway Residency

"I love you Kevin Jonas," wrote Joe in response to a video of Kevin's near-fall at the Marquis Theatre in New York City

By
Published on March 16, 2023 06:35 PM
Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas
Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Joe Jonas is showing love for his brother Kevin after he almost took a tumble onstage.

During the second of the Jonas Brothers' five shows at the Marquis Theatre in New York City on Wednesday, Kevin spun in circles while playing guitar — as he's done since the band's early days — before his instrument caught a microphone stand and caused him to trip and nearly fall.

The incident went down while the band was playing "Pushin' Me Away" from the 2008 album A Little Bit Longer, which was performed in full during the concert. Audience members then chanted "Kevin" out of support, and Joe, 33, later jokingly asked his 35-year-old brother to apologize to the mic stand.

On Thursday, Joe took to TikTok and duetted a video of Kevin's near-fall with a selfie video of himself smiling alongside the text, "I love you Kevin Jonas," which was also said in the clip by a digital voice.

Held shortly after the band released its latest single "Wings," the sold-out Broadway residency finds Joe, Kevin and Nick performing one of five albums — 2007's Jonas Brothers, 2008's A Little Bit Longer, 2009's Lines, Vines and Trying Times, 2019's Happiness Begins and the forthcoming The Album — each night from start to finish, as well as other hits.

After Wednesday's concert, each of the brothers shared photos to Instagram. "Thank you for an incredible second night on Broadway. Maybe I should bring the scarf back?" wrote Kevin in his post's caption, referencing his show outfit, which nodded to the band's 2000s style.

"What an unforgettable night! Means the world to see you all singing these songs with us 15 years later," said Nick, 30.

The Jonas Brothers recently announced their sixth official studio record, The Album, which is set for a May 12 release.

Related Articles
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Jonas Brothers perform at halftime during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 28-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
A Timeline of the Jonas Brothers' Careers
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Jonas Brothers perform at halftime during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 28-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Jonas Brothers to Play 5-Show Broadway Residency with a Different Album Each Night: 'All the Hits'
Bob Weston, Christine McVie, Bob Welch, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood
Fleetwood Mac: Where Are They Now?
Haley Lu Richardson Stars in new Jonas Brothers Music Video.
'White Lotus' Star Haley Lu Richardson Stars in the Jonas Brothers' 'Wings' Music Video: Watch
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Jonas Brothers perform at halftime during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 28-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Everything to Know About the Jonas Brothers' 'The Album'
Frankie Jonas and Anna Olsen
Who Is Frankie Jonas' Girlfriend? All About Anna Olson
Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kevin Jonas' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkVcqNiOn8r/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=038e6360-ad39-4241-b80a-2d853e59ba13. Frankie Jonas/Instagram
Frankie Jonas and Girlfriend Poke Fun at Brother Joe and Ex Taylor Swift with Halloween Costumes
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas' Relationship Timeline
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Cutest Pictures Prove They're Suckers For Each Other
Kevin Jonas Shares Family Photo from Thanksgiving Halftime Game After Performing with Brothers
Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Have a 'Limit' on How Long They Can Be Apart: 'That's Our M.O.'
harry styles
The Most Major On-Stage Moments from This Year's Grammy Nominees
Franklin Jonas Releases Debut Single 'Cocaine' Inspired By Feeling 'Nostalgic for the Bad Times'
Franklin Jonas Releases Debut Single 'Cocaine' Inspired by Feeling 'Nostalgic for the Bad Times'
Taylor Swift and the 1975 London
Taylor Swift Performs 'Anti-Hero' for First Time During Surprise Appearance at The 1975's London Show
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joe Jonas Was More Afraid to Ask Sophie Turner's Dad for Her Hand in Marriage Than to Propose
Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Friday, June 3
Inside the Jonas Brothers' Epic Las Vegas Takeover, from a Surprise Lyric Change to Sweet Shoutouts