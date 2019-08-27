Joe Jonas Points Out Jonas Brothers MSG Concert Poster on N.Y.C. Street — and No One Cares

Joe Jonas is trying to get people excited about the Jonas Brothers‘ upcoming shows at Madison Square Garden.

In an Instagram video shared on Monday, the 30-year-old singer stood in front of a poster advertising the concerts, pointing it out to passerby on the New York City street.

“Yeah, yeah that’s crazy,” he says to people walking down the sidewalk. “These guys, huh? Yeah, Jonas Brothers. That’s nuts.”

Though most passerby ignored the Jonas Brothers member, one person stopped and said he had heard of the band — but he didn’t appear to recognize Jonas.

“That’s crazy,” Jonas, who sings alongside Nick and Kevin Jonas in the band, responded. “They’re playing Madison Square Garden, gonna be pretty nuts. I’m gonna go.”

The Jonas Brothers reunited earlier this year and are in the midst of their Happiness Begins tour, which continues with two shows at the iconic N.Y.C. venue on Thursday and Friday.

Though Jonas wasn’t able to find any fans on the N.Y.C. street, he and his brothers fared better at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey on Monday night.

The boy band took home the VMA award for best pop for their hit song “Sucker” and Jonas’ wife Sophie Turner congratulated him by sharing some behind-the-scenes moments to Instagram after the big night.

“OMG CONGRATULATIONS @joejonas @nickjonas @kevinjonas 🎉 here are a few of my favorite moments from tonight!” Turner wrote in the caption for the series of photos.

The first picture features Jonas sitting backstage at the show. The Jonas Brothers pre-taped their VMAs performance at the famed Stone Pony stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey on Sunday night.

Turner also had a chance to fan-girl in her Instagram post, posting photos with soccer star Alex Morgan and Lizzo.

Image zoom Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“Sucker” was the first single the trio released together since disbanding in 2013. Turner, 23, stars in the music video, along with her new sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

Jonas and Turner were also caught watching Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s performance of their steamy collaboration “Señorita,” cheering for the two singers to kiss.

When they ended the song — for which they won best collaboration — without so much as a smooch, Turner threw up her hands, while Jonas appeared to be laughing along.