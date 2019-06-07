Joe Jonas Reveals His Parents Learned About His Surprise Vegas Wedding to Sophie Turner Online

Joe Jonas‘ parents found out their son got married just like the rest of us: on the Internet.

The singer, 29, revealed that his father Kevin Sr. and mother Denise were not made aware of their son’s surprise Vegas wedding in May after their Billboard Music Awards performance.

“They did find out online,” Jonas said during an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits1.

“Well, in my mind, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, ‘Look, this is not the most important day.’ There’s an important day, I mean, I’ll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, this is just whoever’s in town,” he recalled.

In fact, his parents were first informed about their son’s nuptials from people who work for them.

“They have an amazing restaurant in North Carolina and I think, like, a couple of their staff walked up and were, like, ‘Congratulations! I saw.’ And then they had to find out,” Jonas shared.

“So I was doing a lot of, like, apologizing and ‘Hey, you guys want to come out to L.A.? I got you four spas at the Four Seasons,’ ” he added.

Recently, Jonas opened up about not saying his “I dos” in the most conventional of settings, revealing that he and Turner had a good reason for choosing Las Vegas as their venue.

“We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one,” he told Harper’s Bazaar in a new interview, explaining that the couple had two options to choose between.

“It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version,” he added. “Friends, Elvis and Ring Pops.”

The couple will soon walk down the aisle again during a summer wedding ceremony across the pond, as previously planned.

“The wedding is still in Europe,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that the celebrations will take place in France.

Jonas first revealed where their wedding would take place during an interview on The Zach Sang Show in April.

“I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary,” Jonas said. “Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen.”