Joe Jonas Details Why He Keeps Marriage to Wife Sophie Turner Private: 'It Makes Me a Better Person'

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wed in 2019 and share two daughters together

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 13, 2022 09:51 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Joe Jonas likes to keep mum about his marriage to wife Sophie Turner.

While speaking with Mr. Porter for a recent interview, the "Cake by the Ocean" singer, 33, revealed why he doesn't share the more private aspects of his relationship with Turner, 26, with the public.

"I want to feel like an open book," he told the publication. "But when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself."

Jonas also cited the media storm Harry Styles found himself in during promotion for his film Don't Worry Darling as an example of why he is hesitant to speak on certain things in his private life.

"There have been a lot of situations in my career where, like [Styles], a small thing has been blown out of proportion," Jonas said. "It's had this trickling effect, which is partially why I decided to take a mental health break from social media. Now I'm addicted to not knowing what's going on."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: <a href="https://people.com/tag/joe-jonas/" data-inlink="true">Joe Jonas</a> and Sophie Turner are seen on the streets of the West Village on November 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
James Devaney/GC

Jonas and Turner are parents to daughter Willa, who was born in 2020, and a second daughter — whose name has yet to be revealed by the couple — who was born in July.

Following their second child's birth, Jonas shared some happy moments with his wife in a loving tribute video posted on social media that showed photos from their wedding, as well as more intimate moments, like them snuggling in bed.

"Started from the bottom now we're here…" he captioned the video on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo from Second Pregnancy: 'Full of Baby'

Jonas told PEOPLE in August that he is still trying to balance out making new music and acting, as well as being a father to a newborn baby.

"It's an adjustment period," Jonas said at the time. "I wake up every day just thrilled to be able to go make music or act and create different projects and have a beautiful family, so it feels like a dream come true."

