Joe Jonas Says Brother Nick Jonas and Wife Priyanka Chopra Are a 'Match Made in Heaven'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were meant to be, according to Nick’s older brother Joe Jonas.

The DNCE frontman stopped by a J.C. Penny event this week in New York, where he gushed about his brother’s relationship with the Quantico actress to Entertainment Tonight.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Seeing Nick’s face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven,” Joe, 29, said.

His comments came days after Nick, 26, and Priyanka, 36, said their “I dos” in two fairytale weddings — one Indian and one Western — in Jodhpur, India.

Joe had a front row seat to the festivities, attending them alongside his fiancée Sophie Turner, 22. Both were in the wedding party, as were Nick’s brothers Frankie Jonas, 18, and Kevin Jonas, 31; Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra, 29, and her cousin, famed Bollywood actress and singer Parineeti Chopra, 30; and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas, 32.

“My face hurts from smiling so much,” Joe told ET. “The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears.”

RELATED: Sophie Turner! Danielle Jonas! Everyone in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Wedding Party

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas RAJAT GUPTA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Altaf Qadri/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Joe tweeted his congratulations at his younger sibling and new sister-in-law Thursday morning.

“Super Married! I Love You Both! Welcome to the Family @priyankachopra!!! Congratulations! My face hurts from all the smiling this week,” he wrote alongside a picture of the bride in a stunning white gown and the groom in a fitted suit.

Then, on Wednesday morning, he stopped by Today and spilled more details — explaining that, as the best man, it was his responsibility to give “a toast, not a roast.”

“That’s key! I think it was pretty good!” Joe said. “I kind of blacked out for a minute because I was overwhelmed with emotion. This is not only my brother, best friend, and to see him marrying his dream girl, there was a lot of tears the whole weekend and a lot of smiles. I have [the toast] on paper, which is the most important part. It was a special week.”

With his own wedding to fiancée Sophie Turner still on the books, Joe hinted he may have picked up a few tips over the weekend. “I definitely took some notes but that week was all about them,” he told Today. “My time will come but I am thrilled for the two of them.”

Super Married! I Love You Both! Welcome to the Family @priyankachopra !!! Congratulations! My face hurts from all the smiling this week. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v3CGGcUiEC — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) December 6, 2018

RELATED: See the Sentimental (and Expensive!) Best Man Gift Nick Jonas Gave Brother Joe

Nick and Priyanka’s festivities kicked off on Friday, Nov. 30 with a Mehendi ceremony, where they were both adorned with henna tattoos, and a Sangeet that night in which both families performed elaborate musical numbers with choreography and costumes.

The next day, on Dec. 1, the bride and groom were married in a Western ceremony on the palace’s lawn. As a string quartet played, Priyanka — wearing a hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph Lauren gown with a stunning 75-foot long veil — was escorted down the aisle by her mother Madhu (her father, Ashok, died of cancer in 2013).

Having two celebrations was actually Nick’s idea, Priyanka revealed in an interview with PEOPLE for this week’s cover story. “It melted my heart,” she said. “Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special.”

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

Watch the full episode of People Weddings: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

After the two exchanged vows again in a lavish Hindu wedding on Sunday, they concluded the weekend with a Bidaai, a bridal ritual where Chopra’s family blessed her new life with Nick.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” Priyanka raved. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”

As for Nick, “the emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me,” he added. “You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional.”