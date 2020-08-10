In a new photo, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wear matching white T-shirts as they encourage fans to don a mask

Joe Jonas Matches with Sophie Turner in New Selfie Weeks After Welcoming Daughter Willa

Mom and dad!

Weeks after welcoming their daughter Willa, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shared a new selfie with fans.

Posting the low-key snap to his Instagram Stories, the musician, 30, encouraged their followers to "wear a mask" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Matching in white T-shirts, the new parents looked chill as ever as they struck a pose on their couch.

Turner, 24, and Jonas's happy baby news came more than a year after the couple secretly tied the knot after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Two months later, the couple said "I do" again in a fairytale wedding in France.

Image zoom Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Joe Jonas/ Instagram

After keeping her growing baby bump under wraps for most of her pregnancy, Turner showed off her belly earlier this summer while out on a shopping trip with Jonas.

Before expanding their family, the newlyweds also purchased a new baby-friendly home in Los Angeles over the holidays.

"They were hoping to expand their family," an insider previously told PEOPLE, calling the new home a ”great family house” with plenty of room to raise children.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Jonas opened up about how the couple have been laying low over the last few months amid the coronavirus pandemic.