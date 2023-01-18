Joe Jonas Was More Afraid to Ask Sophie Turner's Dad for Her Hand in Marriage Than to Propose

Joe Jonas is reflecting on the time he asked Sophie Turner's dad for her hand in marriage.

During an appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest Tuesday alongside brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, the musical trio shared stories from their proposals.

"I was probably more nervous to ask her dad than I was to ask her," said Joe, 33.

"It just all mumbles up and then ... you throw it out there and you hope that the response is good," he said, recalling what he said to her father Andrew Turner. "Luckily it went well."

Kevin, meanwhile, said the ring was stuck in his pocket during his proposal to wife Danielle — while Nick remembered feeling liquid courage after drinking a bottle of wine with wife Priyanka Chopra.

Joe and Turner, 26 — who met in 2016 — announced that they were engaged in October 2017.

In August 2018, Turner got candid about her engagement to Jonas, explaining that it was a different kind of fulfillment than having success in her career.

"It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there's a drive that comes with your career," she shared.

In May 2019, they tied the knot in Las Vegas with an impromptu trip to a chapel and then again a month later for the official ceremony and celebration in France.

In July, PEOPLE confirmed that the singer and actress welcomed their second baby together. They are also parents to daughter Willa, 2½.

A month prior, Jonas spoke to PEOPLE for a cover story with Nick and Kevin. He said of his growing family: "You really don't know what to expect. I think [I'm] maybe a little less nervous [this time], but I'm just excited."

He later added, "It's been amazing to be a dad and to learn every day more about myself and what that's like. [We're] living in a new city, and it's a very exciting time. I'm very much looking forward to the future on all things."