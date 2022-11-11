Joe Jonas and Khalid Honor Veterans with Emotional Video for Duet 'Not Alone' from Film 'Devotion'

The JoBro and R&B star exclusively unveil their music video for the ballad, which soundtracks Jonas' new film Devotion

By
Published on November 11, 2022 12:00 PM

If there's anyone who knows about devotion, it's veterans.

Joe Jonas and Khalid are exclusively premiering the music video for their ballad "Not Alone," from the soundtrack for Jonas' new film Devotion, with PEOPLE. Just in time for Veterans Day, the Quran Squire-directed video honors those who have served in the armed forces and also gives viewers a sneak peek of the new film.

"We definitely spoke about the idea of shooting this video as a separation of my two passions from music and acting," Joe, 33, said of the clip. "I'm not playing a character in this video, I'm myself. But we wanted the video to speak to the raw emotion of the song, so everything from the clothing to actually having one of the planes we used in the film."

Khalid, <a href="https://people.com/tag/joe-jonas/" data-inlink="true">Joe Jonas</a>
Khalid and Joe Jonas.

RELEASED: Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell Take Flight in Thrilling 'Devotion' Trailer: WATCH

The visual, unleashed on Friday, comes just hours after the duo shared the touching track, which was co-written with Harv and Ryan Tedder. In it, Jonas and Khalid swap verses as they sing of watching over their loved ones, and the video helps put that into perspective.

Filmed at Hanger 21 in Fullerton, California, the "Not Alone" visual shows Jonas and Khalid as they perform in front of an actual plane used in the Devotion movie, which arrives in theaters Nov. 23. Other scenes feature U.S. veterans as they sit among each other and reflect on their experiences.

"How can we take the emotion from a book, to the script, to the film, to a music video," Squire asks in a behind-the-scenes clip shared with PEOPLE. "That level of devotion to what it is you want to give of yourself, we all have to sacrifice at some point in life."

Speaking on how Khalid got involved with the track, Jonas shared that he and the R&B star have been friends for a while, and that he "brings so much to the table." "Having him part of this co-write and also his beautiful voice [being] part of this brought it to a whole new level," Jonas said.

Khalid felt similarly about being part of the song. "I'm very thankful that Joe reached out to me to be a part of this. I think that the message is really special," he said. "The movie, he tells me, is incredible. I can't wait to see it for myself. And this is just a beautiful experience all around. Good vibes, good people, good energy. And I can't wait for you guys to hear the song and see the movie."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The film follows the story of Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors), the first Black man to fly in combat for the U.S. Navy, during the Korean War. He forms a bond with fellow aviator Tom Hudner (Glen Powell) as the two end up facing the unimaginable, as one is shot down behind enemy lines and the other takes on a one-man rescue mission.

"It's a story about breaking through the limitations of society and breaking through the limitations of one's own fear, and the legacy that leaves," Majors, 32, previously told PEOPLE.

In Devotion, Jonas plays the role of Marty Goode, and previously shared that it was "really special project" for him on a personal level. "[I] got the opportunity to work with some incredible actors who really challenged me, and you want to step up your game because you're like, 'Oh, this is fun, but this is going to be a challenge,' and you want to really respect the art of it," Jonas said. "The story's beautiful and I can't wait for everyone to see this."

Related Articles
Kim Petras 2022 publicity image
Kim Petras on Finding Success After Being Told She'd 'Never Make It': 'Look at Me Now, Bitches!'
Pattie Boyd
Pattie Boyd — Legendary Muse for George Harrison and Eric Clapton — Reframes Her Life in Rock and Roll
Busta Rhymes, Takeoff
Busta Rhymes Delays His EP Release Date to Honor Takeoff's Funeral and 'Beautiful Sendoff'
Brazilian musician Gal Costa performs onstage at Carnegie Hall, New York, New York, March 24, 2011.
Brazilian Singer Gal Costa Has Died at Age 77 After an Illustrious Five-Decade Career
Singer Anita Baker onstage during 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Anita Baker Announces First Full Tour Since 1995 to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of 'The Songstress'
Hayley Williams Pauses Paramore Concert to Stop a Fight
Paramore's Hayley Williams Calls Out Fans Arguing During Show, Jokes 'Detention for Everyone'
Megan Thee Stallion
Southern Black Girls & Women's Consortium Shares Open Letter of Support for Megan Thee Stallion
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour
Mariah Carey Rings in the Holidays with New Primetime Holiday Special, 'Merry Christmas to All!'
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 11: Alexander 'AE' Edwards is seen on May 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Who Is Cher's Boyfriend? All About Alexander Edwards
·      Larkin Poe Open Up About the Influence of Artists Such as Keith Urban, Sheryl Crow and Fellow Sister Act Heart
Larkin Poe on Their New Album and the Current 'State of Change' in the Music Industry
Rick Ross Says He's Not a Hoarder After Cluttered Mansion Video Goes Viral: 'I'm Trying to Organize'
Rick Ross Insists He's Not a Hoarder in Viral Cluttered Mansion Videos: 'These Things Are of Value'
Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Play Britney Spears: 'I Could Tell Her Story in the Right Way'
Britney Spears Jokes She's 'Not Dead' After Millie Bobby Brown Expresses Interest in Playing Her
Drake; 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage Sued for Promoting New Album with Fake 'Vogue' Magazine Covers
Fat Joe joins the table for a raw, revealing and hilarious conversation in the new episode of “Red Table Talk” streaming Wednesday, November 9 at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch
Fat Joe Was Asked If He Had Slept with Ashanti After He Defended Her from Irv Gotti Jab
 Missy Elliott toasts to an exciting weekend in Las Vegas with PATRÓN EL ALTO, celebrating the launch of the new tequila and her first performance since 2019, Madame Tussauds wax figure unveiling and 20th anniversary of her second studio album, Under Construction.   PHOTO CREDIT: Derek Blanks
Missy Elliott Celebrates 20 Years of 'Under Construction' with Vegas Performance — Her First in 3 Years
Meghan Trainor on Dropping New Album
Meghan Trainor on Dropping Album Same Day as Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen: 'A Good Day for Pop'