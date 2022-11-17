Joe Jonas Jokes He'll 'Get in Line' for Taylor Swift Tickets to Surprise Wife Sophie Turner

No need to spend time waiting in a Ticketmaster line when Joe Jonas will do it for you!

That's the lucky situation Sophie Turner may soon find herself in, as Jonas recently joked that he's ready and willing to hop in line for his wife to help secure tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour.

The Jonas Brothers musician was on the red carpet for the premiere of his new movie Devotion on Wednesday when he was asked whether he'd be grabbing tickets for Turner, 26, who's a known Swiftie.

"You know what, that's a great idea. Is it still an option? She would love that," he told E! News. "I'll get in line now."

Swift, 32, and Jonas, 33, famously dated for several months in 2008 — and though lyrics written by Swift seem to indicate the relationship ended rather poorly, they've mended fences in recent years, with Jonas and Turner often promoting The "Anti-Hero" singer's music on social media.

Swift even apologized for putting the "Leave Before You Love Me" singer "on blast" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in the day, and told DeGeneres in 2019 it "was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy… just teenage stuff there."

Tickets for the Eras Tour went on sale Tuesday, and while many fans were able to nab seats, others were left waiting in hours-long Ticketmaster queues that eventually either crashed or sold out.

In an interview with CNBC, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei (Liberty owns part of Live Nation), blamed the chaos on "massive demand" for Swift tickets.

"The site was supposed to be opened up for 1.5 million verified Taylor Swift fans," he said. "We had 14 million people hit the site — including bots, another story, which are not supposed to be there — and despite all the challenges and the breakdowns, we did sell over 2 million tickets that day."

Taylor Swift. Terry Wyatt/Getty

The stadium tour is set to kick off in March in Arizona, and will hit a number of cities across the U.S. before wrapping things up in Los Angeles in August.

In August, Jonas and Turner — who married in 2019 — revealed that 1989 was their favorite Swift album.

"1989 is a great album. Bangers. Bangers!" Jonas said on a TikTok Live, while Turner added: "Literally, one of my favorite albums of all time."

The Game of Thrones actress also gave Swift a shoutout last year when she released the vault track "Mr. Perfectly Fine," which many fans have speculated is about Jonas.

"It's not NOT a bop," she wrote on Instagram, to which Swift replied: "Forever bending the knee to the 👑 of the north."