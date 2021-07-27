"At first we argued about it and then it was like, she loves her organization and it's completely different from the way I would build it," Joe Jonas recalled

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner 'Argued' Over Legos During Quarantine: 'I Was Getting Easily Distracted'

Joe Jonas is opening up about how he's built a stronger relationship with wife Sophie Turner amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Sucker" singer, 31, revealed in the latest installment of WSJ. Magazine's My Monday Morning series that he "got very into Lego building" while in lockdown with the 25-year-old actress — though there was initially a bit of a learning curve when it came to their different approaches.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My wife and I probably built 10 monstrous Legos," he recalled. "It was also quite funny, because I was super focused on helping her but then I was getting easily distracted and playing Fortnite."

"At first we argued about it and then it was like, she loves her organization and it's completely different from the way I would build it: 'You do you; I'll be here for support,' " Jonas continued. "So then I became moral support; I'll make the cocktails for us."

"Game Of Thrones" Season 8 NY Premiere Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In addition to successfully building Lego versions of the Batmobile and Harry Potter's "Wizarding World," the couple has also expanded their family amid the pandemic. The two welcomed their daughter Willa last year on July 22.

Jonas spoke about his experience as a first-time dad during a May appearance on CBS This Morning, sharing that the extra time at home with his wife and their little girl has been "amazing."

"It's been forced time at home — I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back," the musician said. "I'm so thankful and grateful."

RELATED VIDEO: Sophie Turner Is 'Loving' Self-Isolating at Home with Husband Joe Jonas

Jonas celebrated Turner's first U.S. Mother's Day as a mom later that month by sharing a photo of the Game of Thrones star's baby bump on Instagram.

In June, Turner shared a sweet tribute to Jonas for his first Father's Day as a dad.

"Happy Father's Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there," she captioned a photo of Jonas in an American flag shirt tucked into jean shorts with sandals and a fanny pack. "Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin'. Joe you are the best baby daddy, It's my greatest joy to watch."

"Happy 1st Father's Day to this cool cat," Turner added on her Instagram Story.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair — who married in 2019 during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony before saying "I do" again later that year in France — celebrated their two-year anniversary last month.