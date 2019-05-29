Joe Jonas Jokes Diplo ‘Ruined’ His Wedding as Sophie Turner Says DJ 'Just Decided to Livestream It’

Just about one month ago, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner said “I do.” Odds are the private nuptials would’ve remained a secret from the world — if not for Diplo.

Jonas, 29, and Turner, 23, opted for a shotgun wedding in Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, with only close friends and family in attendance, including fellow JoBros Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas. However, the entire ceremony was documented live on Instagram by Diplo, and word that the two got hitched spread like wildfire.

“Diplo did. Yeah, he ruined it,” the “Cake By the Ocean” singer said of his wedding going public on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp Wednesday.

“I love Diplo,” Jonas added. “But he loves his ‘gram like a 13-year-old.”

The DJ’s livestream of the wedding showed Turner walking down the aisle while Dan + Shay sang their hit “Speechless.” The couple recited their vows to one another with an Elvis impersonator officiating, all the while being watched by millions of Diplo’s Instagram followers.

“We kind of just laughed, we loved it,” Jonas said. “I loved how he just walked into the chapel and said, ‘Just going to hit this wedding real quick.'”

Turner, meanwhile, also found humor in the DJ opting to livestream her special day.

While on The Graham Norton Show alongside James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jessica Chastain late last week to promote their film Dark Phoenix, the Game of Thrones actress explained that Diplo took the job of “wedding photographer” upon himself.

“Well, we didn’t choose him to be our wedding photographer — he just decided to livestream it,” she deadpanned.

“Well, what happens in Vegas, goes everywhere,” Norton, 56, replied, garnering laughter from Turner and her costars.

Although the couple made it official in Vegas, plans for them to walk down the aisle for a second time are in the works, as a source told PEOPLE following the Vegas wedding.

“The wedding is still in Europe,” the sourced said, explaining that the couple had to tie the knot in the States first in order to make their marriage legal.

Jonas first revealed where their wedding would take place during an interview on the Zach Sang Show in April.

“I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary,” Jonas said. “Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen.”

Though no official date for the wedding has been revealed, Jonas told James Cordon on The Late Late Show in March that they plan to have a summer ceremony.

In an interview for the May 2019 cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK, Turner revealed they plan to make the celebration smaller and personal.

“We’re trying to keep [the wedding] as low-key as possible so it’s more of an intimate thing,” she said.

Turner’s GoT costar and real-life best friend Maisie Williams will serve as her maid of honor.