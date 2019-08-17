Joe Jonas Has James Bond-Themed 30th Birthday Party with Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas & More

The party was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Friday night
Joe Jonas celebrated his 30th birthday in style!
The musician was surrounded by family and friends — including wife Sophie Turner and siblings Nick and Kevin Jonas — at a lavish James Bond-themed party held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Friday night.
Joe wore a white tuxedo jacket paired with a black bowtie and black pants for the occasion, while Turner, 23, opted for a plunging navy dress with a thigh-high slit.
Also in attendance at the bash were Joe’s sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas, as well as actor Emilio Vitolo and Stranger Things‘ Michael Park.
Nick, 26, wore a black tux to the event, matching his wife Chopra Jonas, who was in a sparkling fringed black dress.
Inside the soirée, guests took black-and-white 007-inspired pictures in a photo booth, posing with props made famous in the classic film series including a stuffed cat and cigars.
Joe’s birthday celebrations kicked off long before Friday’s bash. On the night of his birthday on Thursday, Turner surprised her husband onstage during a Jonas Brothers concert in Washington, D.C.
The Game of Thrones actress brought out a birthday cake and sang “Happy Birthday” along with Joe’s brothers, bandmates and the arena filled with fans.
The musician shared a video of the sweet moment on his Instagram with the caption, “Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday. #HappinessBeginsTour.”
Earlier on Thursday, Turner shared an adorable message about Joe on her Instagram Story.
Alongside a solo shot of the singer with a beautiful sunset in the background, Turner wrote, “Happy 30th to my love and the best thing that’s ever happened to me @joejonas I love you.”
Brothers Nick and Kevin, 31, also wrote kind words on social media.
“My brother. My best friend. Happy birthday Joe. I love you,” Nick captioned a black and white photo of the two siblings.
Meanwhile, Kevin posted a sentimental note alongside a photo of Joe rocking out onstage.
“Happy 30th birthday to this incredible dude! @joejonas you are the man we love you so much now let’s play a show and party!!!!!” Kevin captioned the snap.
The Jonas Brothers are currently on their worldwide Happiness Begins tour, which kicked off on Aug. 7 with a show at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.