Joe Jonas Says He 'Had a Blast' Turning Into a Bridgerton for New Tanqueray Campaign

In Tanqueray Gin's new "Make It T-Time" video campaign celebrating the upcoming season two premiere of Netflix's smash series Bridgerton, Joe Jonas learns how to become a member of the esteemed Bridgerton family with some help from comedian Phoebe Robinson and Lord Anthony Bridgerton, aka actor Jonathan Bailey, himself.

"I know you might be thinking I'm a Jonas, not a Bridgerton," the Jonas Brothers singer says in the clip. "While that might be true, the internet has been kind enough to point out I do look like one, and I feel like I'm getting the hang of it."

Throughout the video, Jonas, 32, is taken through the key elements that come with being a part of the family: looking fancy, sipping on gin with pinkies up and dancing.

"I had done a campaign with Tanqueray before for their Sevilla Orange gin, and I had such a blast on set with the team," Jonas tells PEOPLE. "When they presented the Bridgerton idea, I couldn't help but say, 'Yes, of course,' because for years, me and my brothers have gotten tagged in photos of mocked up images of us in Bridgerton."

"It's quite a compliment to say that we look like some of these handsome fellows," he adds. "So the shoot was a blast, and Phoebe was so fun to work with. I just have a great time with her every time we shoot together. Plus, tea time is more attractive to me when there's some liquor involved. It's more of a happy hour tea time for me these days."

After posting a TikTok in his outfit from the campaign, Jonas says some fans "might be thinking I'm in the new season." But, he concedes, "there's nothing to say about that just yet."

Still, "I feel pretty comfortable in the clothes," Jonas says. "So it might have to be a part of my new wardrobe."

Asked whether fans can expect a crossover with wife Sophie Turner's "And That's the Tea" videos — in which the Game of Thrones actress follows a pithy remark with that catchphrase — next, Jonas says, "It does feel like that could work."

"I'll have to bust out the Tanqueray at home when it's time," he adds.

The campaign comes just in time for Bridgerton's season two premiere on March 25, which Jonas says he's "so excited" for.

Currently in the U.K., Jonas says, "I got a long flight home coming up, so, hopefully, it'll match up right around the release so I can just binge watch the second season."

Fans will also have a chance to win one of three exclusive Bridgerton-inspired experiences by showcasing how they #makeitTtime on social media leading up to and after the season two premiere.

By sharing an original photo or video to Twitter, Instagram or Facebook highlighting their very best ways of dancing, drinking, and dressing for "T-time," fans will be automatically entered to win one of three experiences: exclusive VIP access to The Queen's Ball, an immersive Bridgerton-themed ball in New York City; a curated Bridgerton watch party with up to 10 friends featuring regency-era décor and a "T-time" cocktail experience; and a regency-era live oil painting where 10 friends can come along to a boisterous "T-time" party.

Beyond becoming a Bridgerton, Jonas has been busy with a multitude of projects, including making new music again with his band DNCE. Last month, they dropped their first single "Dancing Feet" with Kygo after a four-year hiatus.

"I'm so excited that people finally get to hear this song," Jonas says. "I recorded it at the end of last year, so it feels like it's been a long time coming. Kygo and I had been been trying for a while to do something together, and it just made sense to kick this off again with DNCE, this being the first song."

"I've been writing music all of last year in mind for DNCE," he continues. "I was working on a movie last year, Devotion, in Savannah, Georgia, and they don't tell you about how when you sign up to work on film sets that there can be a lot of time on your hands. So I'd be in my trailer, or back at the house that we were renting, and working on music via Zoom and writing and recording. I feel like we've got a good amount of songs, probably an albums' worth. I'm ready for everyone to hear the rest of it."

Despite their four-year hiatus, Jonas says it still "feels so comfortable" to be working again with his bandmates Jack Lawless and JinJoo Lee (bassist Cole Whittle did not return with the group).

"It's a little different with Cole not in the band anymore, but we're supportive of him and his solo career," he says. "So it may look a little different, but that's part of the beauty of DNCE, it's just an ever-growing, ever-changing band."

Jonas, of course, is also still making music with his brothers Kevin and Nick. At this stage in his career, he says he's learned he can manage multiple projects at once.

"Years ago, I thought that if one thing was going, then I would have to hit a pause button on something else," he says. "When me and my brothers decided to get back together, we said, 'Let's never do that to our creativity ever again. Let's really be supportive. If we want to go down the road of discovery, then let's all be for it and not hold back.' I'm so very grateful that I have that support system of the brothers, and such a great side project band with DNCE."

In June, Jonas will kick off a five-night Las Vegas residency with his brothers, which he says he's "over the moon" about.

"I love Vegas, so it'll be fun to go there again," says Jonas, who wed Turner in an intimate ceremony in the city in 2019 before their second ceremony in France. "I'm excited to see some familiar faces. Even though it's not been that long since the last Jonas Brothers tour, it's always an excuse for me and my brothers to really get some bonding time together and catch up."

"Vegas shows are always so iconic, and to be even a part of such epic portions of artists that we would be sharing that stage, it's a dream come true," he adds. "So I'm really excited for people to see what we come up with."

Jonas can also soon be seen lending some of his musical expertise to rising TikTok stars on the new MTV reality competition series Becoming a Pop Star premiering on March 24.

"We're in production, and it's been a blast," he says. "Working with Sean Bankhead and Becky G has been so eye-opening. They've done so much in their careers, and to actually sit next to them and hear their critiques is really exciting. To be able to give back and use my talent to encourage others to live out their dreams makes me feel like I've done something right."

While working on The Voice Australia as a coach previously, Jonas says he got his "first little taste of" being a mentor.

"I really see myself in the artists a lot of the time," he says. "It can hurt though when you become close with them, and then they get let go from the show or they don't make it through another round. That can be difficult, but I don't think I learned my lesson because I still become close to these artists and want them best for them."

As to how he's managing all of these different projects and life at home with Turner, 26, and their 20-month-old daughter Willa, says "I have an amazing partner who also is in a similar career where we're supportive of each other."

"Wherever that may take us, whether's it's across the world or for weeks, we make it work," he says. "Right now in my life, it's follow the work. I feel — even though probably my past would argue with me — young. I may not be young anymore — I'm getting up there — but I'm still traveling and experiencing life, and it's very exciting."

Jonas also says he's thankful to have his brothers in his support system.

"My brothers I get to see six months out of the year, he says. "So it's a crazy life. I think some people that join a tour for a week just to shadow and hang out, you can see it on their faces they're pretty exhausted. It's as if they went to a music festival for a week and partied too much, but all they really did was go to a concert, and go to a hotel. It's not for everyone."

To still be making music after 17 years, Jonas says makes him feel "incredibly grateful."

"I make a gratitude list every morning," he says. "And usually top of the list is just that I'm grateful that I'm able to do this still, and that I have this opportunity to travel and tour when there's so many amazing artists that are coming out every single day. New songs drop all the time. So very, very, very glad and proud of what we've gotten to accomplish so far."

While this career is "still so exciting" for Jonas, he says he plans to "enjoy some more time off."

"I think that's what I've been looking forward to," he says. "I'm definitely a believer in working hard to play hard, and that doesn't mean just traveling. Sometimes it's sitting on my couch."

Beyond his personal life, he hopes "that we get through this crazy time."