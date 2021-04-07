Joe Jonas Gushes Over His ‘Show Stopping’ Wife Sophie Turner, Referencing Lady Gaga Video

“Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular,” Joe Jonas wrote about his wife of almost two years

Joe Jonas is one of his wife Sophie Turner's biggest fans!

The Game of Thrones actress, 25, posted a series of photos of herself posing in front of a mirror in her yard. Turner wore a knit green romper and a multicolored button down shirt.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one selfie, the actress showed off her sleek hair braid, winged liner makeup and green eyeshadow.

The "Sucker" singer, 31, couldn't get enough of Turner's latest photos and he showed his appreciation by quoting Lady Gaga from an interview she did with The Hollywood Reporter in 2015.

"Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular," Jonas wrote.

Sophie Turne Image zoom Credit: sophie turner/instagram

Sophie Turne Image zoom Credit: sophie turner/instagram

The full Gaga quote he referenced is: "Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference, put it in a blender, s— on it, vomit on it, eat it, give birth to it."

Jonas and Turner recently celebrated the actress's first U.K.'s Mother's Day in March. The pair welcomed their first child together – daughter Willa – last year on July 22.

"Im so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl," wrote Turner on her Instagram Stories at the time, adding, "Its my favourite job I've ever had."

In February, Jonas posted a tribute to his wife of nearly two years for her birthday.

The singer shared a goofy, never-before-seen photo of Turner while telling her how much he loves her. "Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally 💜 love you @sophiet," Jonas shared on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Welcome a Baby Girl!

"I love you," Turner responded in the comments section.