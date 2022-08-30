Joe Jonas and DNCE Campaign for 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot with Cover of Hilary Duff's 'Come Clean'

Duff gave the "Cake By the Ocean" band's rendition of her 2003 hit single her stamp of approval by sharing the performance video to her Instagram Story

By
Published on August 30, 2022 01:10 PM
Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless of DNCE, Hilary Duff
Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless of DNCE, Hilary Duff. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty, Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Joe Jonas is giving a fellow former Disney Channel star her flowers.

The 33-year-old Jonas Brothers musician's band DNCE, which also includes drummer Jack Lawless and guitarist JinJoo Lee, took to social media on Monday and performed a cover of Hilary Duff's "Come Clean."

One day prior, the "Cake By the Ocean" band teased their version of Duff's 2003 hit single with a brief video declaring the cover as their way of pushing for the return of the 34-year-old actress and musician's early-aughts Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire.

"We are DNCE and this is our formal campaign to get the Lizzie McGuire Show back on air," read the text splayed over the teaser clip.

Seated with instruments in what appears to be a New York City hotel's lounge area, the full, minute-long video of DNCE's "Come Clean" cover features Jonas donning a white shirt and pants paired with black sneakers, a graphic-printed blue button down and pink sunglasses as he sings Duff's signature hit.

"Let the rain fall down / And wake my dreams / Let it wash away / My sanity," croons the "Sucker" vocalist in the clip. "'Cause I wanna feel the thunder / I wanna scream / Let the rain fall down / I'm coming clean."

Duff later gave DNCE's "Come Clean" cover her stamp of approval by sharing it to her Instagram Story.

The cover performance was especially well-timed, as "Come Clean" was first released on Aug. 26, 2003, as part of Duff's Billboard 200 chart-topping debut album, Metamorphosis.

Promoted as a radio single in 2004 with a Dave Meyers-directed music video, "Come Clean" charted at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became Duff's first top-40 single on the chart — and eventually her best-selling single to date.

"Come Clean" also became well-known at the time for its use as the theme songs for two MTV reality series: Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County.

In March, Duff appeared on The Cut's In Her Shoes podcast and opened up about the planned reboot of the popular Disney Channel series, which was originally set to premiere on Disney+ and follow Lizzie as she navigated adulthood.

Sharing that she doesn't "love" discussing the Lizzie McGuire revival often — "because the internet seems to explode whenever Lizzie stuff is brought up" — Duff told the outlet, however, "I think there's always a possibility there."

"And even if she's 40," she added, "I don't think people care. It's always going to be somewhat interesting to people to see where she ended up."

Lizzie McGuire aired for two seasons on the Disney Channel between 2001 and 2004. It also spawned a 2003 theatrical film The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

While there had long been discussions of spinoffs in the time since the series wrapped, one starring Duff and the original cast was eventually confirmed in 2019 with Disney+. But shortly after it was announced, Duff revealed in December 2020 that it was not moving forward.

