Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato Celebrate Halloween Weekend at Costume Party in L.A.

The Camp Rock 2 costars and former couple posed for a selfie at a Halloween party in Los Angeles

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato reunited for Halloween!

The Camp Rock 2 costars and former couple posed for a selfie at a Halloween party in Los Angeles over the weekend.

On Sunday, Jonas, 32, shared the photo with a purple heart on his Instagram Stories. The "Sorry, Not Sorry" singer also shared Jonas' post on their IG stories.

As if the reuniting of the pair wasn't nostalgic enough, the "Leave Before You Love Me" singer, who has been married to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner for two years, took it back to the early 2000s with a brilliant costume.

Jonas wore an all-black get-up, complete with headset microphone as he dressed up as Italian pop star Paolo Valisari from The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Turner also took inspiration from the 2003 Disney film as she dressed as Isabella Parigi, the Italian pop star also played by Hilary Duff who also portrayed the titular character.

Meanwhile, Lovato kept it cool this year in a shiny, biker-chic outfit, and black lip.

Jonas and Lovato first met on the set of Camp Rock in 2007. The pair went public with their relationship in March 2010, but called it quits after three months of dating.

Shortly after the split, both stars vowed to remain close and Lovato toured with the Jonas Brothers that same year.

Jonas told PEOPLE at the time, "Demi and I knew going into our romantic relationship that it may not be an easy one. I realize over the time we have shared together that I feel I care more about our friendship right now. It was my choice to break up but I love her as a friend. She's been there for me when I needed her. I will continue to be her friend and be there for her."

In April 2020, Lovato told Harper's Bazaar said they were not in contact with Jonas. At the time of the interview, the singer named Miley Cyrus as the only fellow Disney Channel alum to stay in touch with them.