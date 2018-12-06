Joe Jonas couldn’t be happier for his little brother.

The musician stopped by Today on Wednesday to discuss the two fairytale weddings — one Indian and one Western — of Nick Jonas, 26, to Priyanka Chopra, 36, this past weekend in Jodhpur, India.

Asked about his best man duties, Joe explained that he gave “a toast, not a roast. That’s key! I think it was pretty good!” before describing how everyone was feeling during the five-day wedding celebration.

"I was overwhelmed with emotion… there were a lot of tears and a lot of smiles," – @joejonas talks about what it was like to be Best Man and give his toast at @nickjonas and @priyankachopra's wedding. pic.twitter.com/WftpASeSDq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 6, 2018

“I kind of blacked out for a minute because I was overwhelmed with emotion,” Joe, 29, recalled. “This is not only my brother, best friend, and to see him marrying his dream girl, there was a lot of tears the whole weekend and a lot of smiles. I have [the toast] on paper, which is the most important part. It was a special week.”

He added, “It’s been amazing. Marrying Nick off — and to Priyanka — has been fantastic. This has obviously been one of the most beautiful weddings I have ever seen.”

[ent-hotlink id="18558" href="https://people.com/tag/joe-jonas/" title="Joe Jonas"] on TODAY NBC News’ TODAY

With his own wedding to fiancée Sophie Turner still on the books, Joe hinted he may have picked up a few tips over the weekend. “I definitely took some notes but that week was all about them,” he told TODAY. “My time will come but I am thrilled for the two of them.”

The DNCE frontman also tweeted his congratulations at his younger sibling and new sister-in-law Thursday morning.

“Super Married! I Love You Both! Welcome to the Family @priyankachopra !!! Congratulations! My face hurts from all the smiling this week,” he wrote alongside a picture of the bride in a stunning white gown and the groom in a fitted suit.

Super Married! I Love You Both! Welcome to the Family @priyankachopra !!! Congratulations! My face hurts from all the smiling this week. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v3CGGcUiEC — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) December 6, 2018

Having two celebrations was actually Nick’s idea, the Quantico actress revealed in an interview with PEOPLE for this week’s cover story.

“It melted my heart,” she said. “Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas RAJAT GUPTA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

On Dec. 1, the day after Chopra and Nick had a Mehendi ceremony, where they were both adorned with henna tattoos, and a Sangeet that night in which both families performed elaborate musical numbers with choreography and costumes, the bride and groom were married in a Western ceremony on the palace’s lawn.

As a string quartet played, Chopra, wearing a hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph Lauren gown with a stunning 75-foot long veil, was escorted down the aisle by her mother Madhu (her father Ashok died of cancer in 2013).

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

“It was all tears. All tears,” said the actress, who carried a bouquet of tuberoses (her favorite flower) designed by Jenya Flowers (NYC), which created the floral arrangements for the entire wedding party. “I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

As for Nick, “the emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me,” he added. “You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional.”

After the two exchanged vows again in a lavish Hindu wedding on Sunday, they concluded the weekend with a Bidaai, a bridal ritual where Chopra’s family blessed her new life with Nick.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” the actress raved. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”