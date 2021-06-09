Joe Jonas Compares Jonas Brothers' 2013 Breakup to a 'Tsunami' in Excerpt from Forthcoming Book

Blood, the Jonas Brothers' upcoming memoir, will be available to purchase on Nov. 9

Joe Jonas is opening up about the Jonas Brothers' 2013 breakup.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old musician shared an excerpt from the brothers' upcoming book - titled Blood - on Instagram, where he recalled the intense emotions felt when he and his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, decided to take a break from their band.

Written from Joe's viewpoint, the "Cake By the Ocean" crooner compares the moment when Nick, 28, revealed to his brothers that his heart was "no longer" invested in their group to a tsunami.

"The tsunami inside of me built until it broke and crashed through everything in its path… But sometimes things need to break down so they can be built up again on a stronger foundation," Joe captioned his post, featuring a black-and-white photo of the three brothers looking over a mountain. "As we grow through our lives, I know I'll always have my brothers, as family, as friends, and as BLOOD."

In a second slide of the Instagram post, Joe shared an excerpt from the book.

"When people picture tsunamis, they usually think of it as this majestic, perfectly formed wave that ends in tragedy and destruction. It's brilliantly blue and crests above the horizon as it approaches landfall. It's almost a work of art," the excerpt begins. "That's not really what a tsunami looks like. It's ugly. It's not really even a wave."

"The ocean simply doesn't stop when it hits land," Joe continues. "It builds up at the shore, and, when there's too much displacement, the water breaks free and the ocean spills forth, collecting filth and destroying everything in its path."

Transitioning to the moment when he met with his brothers to discuss their future as a musical trio, Joe recalls that he "walked into that meeting like a tourist going to the beach."

"I kicked back on the couch, said, 'What's going on,' and put my feet up," he writes. "I didn't see the tsunami coming. And the tsunami was inside me, building up as Nick spoke."

"I still remember the exact words he said, which were a bit different than what Kevin recalled but hit me a lot harder: 'My heart is no longer in this,'" Joe said. "It was like something our dad would say. Very pastorlike. Something an old-fashioned gentleman might say to his partner when getting divorced. It felt formal, serious. . . . and permanent."

Noting that the "pressure kept building inside me," Joe then details that Kevin, 33, "set it loose."

"Kevin was going on about a breakup tour. 'We can figure this out,' he was saying," Joe recalls. "'We'll just say, 'This is it. We're breaking up. And we're going to do this farewell tour.'"

But the moment, Joe goes on to explain, was not one where he could keep himself collected. "How could he be cool with this so quickly? It was all over, and he was trying to market it. This was not okay. I opened my mouth to speak, and the words burst out," Joe writes.

Fans of the Jonas Brothers have long awaited the release of the memoir, which the brothers co-authored with Neil Strauss.

Blood alternates between each brother's perspective and traces their journey from the pop band's formation in 2005, to their breakup in 2013, and reunion six years later. Even though the Jonas Brothers went on to sell more than 22 million albums and have become household names, both as a group and individually, "things weren't always as they seemed" behind closed doors, according to the press release.

"In turns funny, irreverent, and eye-opening, [the memoir is] an unencumbered look at the ranks of fame and stardom, and a story of learning to find individuality within the blood ties of band and family," the press release continues. "With over 70 photos - some exclusive and never-before-seen - Blood is a deeply personal portrait of one family's survival in the high-stakes world of pop music as well as a feat of brother-to-brother storytelling."